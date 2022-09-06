Tuesday’s Headlines Hope You Had a Great Labor Day

Too slow for car lanes and too fast for bike lanes, U.S. cities lack the appropriate infrastructure for e-bikes, creating conflict between people who should be natural allies. (Vice)
The Biden administration is seeking a waiver on a “buy American” rule as it seeks to build hundreds of thousands of new electric vehicle chargers. (Detroit News)
President Biden has done little to follow up on his promise to help Uber and Lyft drivers. (New York Times)
Closing roads to motorists during the pandemic allowed some children to bike to school for the first time, but now some cities are reopening those roads, making them unsafe once again. (The Guardian)
A London startup is creating technology to measure pollution from tires, which shed microscopic particles of petrochemicals as they roll. (Bloomberg)
The bright side of the Orange Line shutdown is that a record number of Boston residents are using bike-share (Government Technology). The repair project hit the halfway point over the weekend (Associated Press).
Transit advocates are pushing for more funding in metro Denver as a fare-free pilot project ends. (Denver Post)
The long-delayed Southwest light rail line in Minneapolis is now facing a half-billion dollar shortfall. (Minnesota Public Radio)
A plan to redevelop Nashville’s East Bank includes 16 miles of bike lanes — but none on the district’s main thoroughfare. (Axios)
Football, soccer and rodeo fans will have an easier time biking to NRG Stadium. (Houston Chronicle)
A new Washington law requires the state to work with locals to identify and fill gaps in the bike and pedestrian network during construction projects. (The Urbanist)
Northern Kentucky leaders are coming together to discuss protected bike lanes. (WCPO)
Here’s how Californians can get a voucher towards purchasing an e-bike (Calbike). And here’s a primer on Denver’s e-bike subsidy program (5280).