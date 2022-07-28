Thursday’s Headlines High-Five Manchin

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin finally agreed to a climate-change bill, signing off on a $700 billion measure that would reduce carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030. (Politico)
The U.S. DOT has opened up applications for $1.75 billion to upgrade transit stations that don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (New York Times)
Fare-free transit is equitable, speeds up boarding and reduces violence against operators, but to be successful it has to be paired with improved service. (Planetizen)
Transit agencies should have loftier goals than merely trying to get back to pre-pandemic ridership levels. (Centre for Cities)
Even car-centric cities like Houston and Los Angeles are embracing transit and getting serious about reducing auto dependency. (Governing)
Houston Metro officials have $7.5 billion to spend. Now they need to figure out where potential riders are and where they want to go. (Mass Transit Mag)
Philadelphia should join the ranks of cities with 20-minute neighborhoods, where everything is accessible by a short walk, bike ride or transit trip. (Citizen)
Five years after repealing its Vision Zero policy, Wisconsin has fallen from second to 29th in the bike-friendliness rankings. (Sun Prairie Star)
Richmond’s first bike-share, Bolt Mobility, um, bolted without warning. (Standard)
Portland kids are increasingly riding e-bikes, which is illegal for those under 16. It gets them out of their parents’ cars, but without proper education, they’re also likely to run someone over one day. (Bike Portland)
Downtown Denver is getting its first secure bike parking facility. (Denverite)
A Seattle man is going viral with TikTok videos of bad drivers. (WPDE)
