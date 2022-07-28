Thursday’s Headlines High-Five Manchin

Senator Joe Manchin II (D-W.Va). Image via Third Way
Senator Joe Manchin II (D-W.Va). Image via Third Way
  • West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin finally agreed to a climate-change bill, signing off on a $700 billion measure that would reduce carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030. (Politico)
  • The U.S. DOT has opened up applications for $1.75 billion to upgrade transit stations that don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (New York Times)
  • Fare-free transit is equitable, speeds up boarding and reduces violence against operators, but to be successful it has to be paired with improved service. (Planetizen)
  • Transit agencies should have loftier goals than merely trying to get back to pre-pandemic ridership levels. (Centre for Cities)
  • Even car-centric cities like Houston and Los Angeles are embracing transit and getting serious about reducing auto dependency. (Governing)
  • Houston Metro officials have $7.5 billion to spend. Now they need to figure out where potential riders are and where they want to go. (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Philadelphia should join the ranks of cities with 20-minute neighborhoods, where everything is accessible by a short walk, bike ride or transit trip. (Citizen)
  • Five years after repealing its Vision Zero policy, Wisconsin has fallen from second to 29th in the bike-friendliness rankings. (Sun Prairie Star)
  • Richmond’s first bike-share, Bolt Mobility, um, bolted without warning. (Standard)
  • Portland kids are increasingly riding e-bikes, which is illegal for those under 16. It gets them out of their parents’ cars, but without proper education, they’re also likely to run someone over one day. (Bike Portland)
  • Downtown Denver is getting its first secure bike parking facility. (Denverite)
  • A Seattle man is going viral with TikTok videos of bad drivers. (WPDE)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Weiner on the Environment: Big Talk, Small Stick

By Glenn McAnanama |
Where’s the beef? Under Rep. Anthony Weiner’s plan, vehicles, like the one above, would not be charged a fee to use New York City’s most heavily congested streets On Monday evening, just hours before the federal government’s announcement that it would give New York City $354.5 million to kick-start Mayor Bloomberg’s congestion pricing plan, Rep. […]

Streetsie Awards: The Results, Part One

By Tanya Snyder |
Happy New Year, everybody! Before we start fresh with a bright new year in which we will undoubtedly avoid all the mistakes we made this year (and every year before that), let’s take a look back at some highs and lows of 2014. The votes have been counted, and it’s time to reveal the first […]