Friday’s Headlines Will Find a Way

The Uber files revealed what drivers have been trying to tell us all along (The Guardian). More bad Uber news: 500 women have sued the ride-hailing app alleging they were sexually assaulted by drivers (CNBC).
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nixed the inevitable Tesla autopilot stereo blaring “Love Song” as it approaches a crosswalk when it ruled that EV drivers can’t pick their own artificial sounds to alert sight-impaired pedestrians. (The Verge)
Studies on how zoning influences housing costs often ignore the high cost of commuting to work. (Newswise)
It’s time for planners to catch up to the e-bike revolution, which includes everything from updating signage to adding chargers to bike parking. (Bike Portland)
A Lime pilot program detects when e-scooters are on sidewalks and can either alert the driver or force them to slow down. (Tech Crunch)
Atlanta is considering limiting parking in new developments downtown and in the dense Midtown neighborhood. (Axios)
The SunRunner, Tampa’s first bus rapid transit line, is scheduled to open in October. (Tampa Bay Times)
Jeff Speck told Harrisburg to put State Street on a road diet, but the Pennsylvania DOT opted to keep the deadly street five lanes and nix the bike infrastructure. (ABC 27)
All University of Minnesota students can ride Metro Transit free this fall. Is this a way to get college kids out of their cars? (Twitter)
A windfall tax on banks and energy companies has allowed Spain to make many train trips free this autumn. (Euro News)
Germany is combating climate change by expanding transit and adding bike lanes, but refuses to cut emissions by setting a highway speed limit. (The Hill)
In a first for the UK, Wales is lowering 30 mph speed limits to 20. (BBC)
Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala is using tactical urbanism to reclaim public streets from cars, proving once again that it’s not the political death sentence it used to be. (Forbes)