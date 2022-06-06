Monday’s Headlines Are Spreading the Word

Most planners and engineers know that it’s impossible to pave our way out of congestion, but most of public isn’t aware of induced demand and so want transportation departments to keep widening roads. (Transfers Magazine)
The tide is turning against once-powerful NIMBYs as the nation faces a housing crisis that many believe can only be solved by denser development. (New York Times)
Bikes can not only improve health and help mitigate climate change, but create economic opportunity and solve social issues as well. (The Conversation)
Uncertainty about federal funding is holding back state-level infrastructure projects. (Smart Cities Dive)
The Federal Railroad Administration has made $368 million in grants available for intercity passenger and freight rail safety. (Planetizen)
The New Yorker has a longform story on the death of a New York City 12-year-old who was killed by a taxi driver while chasing a soccer ball after school, showing how his death spurred a movement against dangerous car-centric street design.
A California court ruled that Uber has no liability for sexual assaults committed by imposter drivers. (Bloomberg Law)
Four transit workers were hurt when two trains collided on the Boston subway. (Washington Post)
Massachusetts’ long-promised east-west rail line still doesn’t seem to have a path forward. (CommonWealth)
The Honolulu city council approved new plans for a troubled light rail project that call for shortening the line and eliminating a parking deck. (KITV)
Transit in King County, Washington, will be fare-free for riders 18 and under by the start of the school year. (Seattle Times)
Seattle’s Sound Transit has been plagued by broken escalators and elevators at stations for years. (KUOW)
An in-depth WFTS piece highlights the dangers of walking and biking in Tampa.
Pedestrian deaths in Norfolk are on pace to hit an all-time high this year after tying the record in 2021. (Virginian-Pilot)
Austin residents got their first look at designs for new Project Connect light rail trains. (KXAN)
Washington, D.C. is offering a $200 reimbursement for teachers who buy bikes. (WTOP)
Kansas City is seeking artists for installations at two future streetcar stops. (Star)
Numerous studies have documented the phenomenon known as induced demand in transportation: Basically, if you build highway lanes, more drivers will come. And yet, transportation agencies rarely account for this effect when planning road projects.
Heavy trucks with big blind spots are a deadly menace to cyclists and pedestrians. In Boston, eight of the nine cyclist fatalities between 2012 and 2014 involved commercial vehicles, according to the Boston Cyclists Union [PDF]. Between June and September this year, there were six cyclist fatalities in Chicago, and all six involved commercial vehicles. In New York City, drivers […]