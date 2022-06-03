Friday’s Headlines Want a Smoother Ride

Of course, car-centric Southern cities need to vastly and rapidly improve their biking and transit systems. But in the meantime, Dallas nonprofit On the Road Lending aims to provide reliable, fuel-efficient cars to people who need them. (Next City)
A group of Hawaii children and teenagers are suing the state alleging that operating a transportation system that contributes to climate change violates their rights. (Civil Beat)
A remake of Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia’s “corridor of death,” is also a proving ground for the Biden administration’s safety and equity goals. (Associated Press)
Massachusetts will be the latest battleground in Uber and Lyft’s quest to avoid offering drivers benefits. (Route Fifty)
Charlotte’s proposed new mobility plan calls for making half of trips by bike or transit or on foot by 2040. (WFAE)
Dallas has a backlog of 1,500 crosswalks that need repainting. (WFAA)
Light rail construction in Seattle will cause some disruptions for riders this summer. (MyNorthwest)
Providence is adding bike lanes and an urban trail to Broad Street. (Journal)
Even 100 years ago, Los Angeles was privileging cars over people by building tunnels underneath roads and exiling children there to escape fast-moving traffic (LAist).
Beyond the metrics and statistics, transit is a place where people make memories and build communities. (CommonWealth)
French startup Upway has received $25 million in venture capital to refurbish and resell e-bikes. (TechCrunch)
Call it the forgotten pandemic: road fatalities surged by double-digit percentages, including a significant increase in deaths outside of cars, in 2021, according to a new report issued Tuesday by federal authorities.