Friday’s Headlines Want a Smoother Ride

Image description: The wheels of a powerchair approaching a large bump in the sidewalk.
  • Wheelchair users are pushing state and local governments to use federal infrastructure funds to fix sidewalks and make streets safer for people with disabilities. (Pew Stateline)
  • Data from one-in-a-million crashes and near-miss scenarios can improve autonomous vehicles’ safety sixfold. (Transportation Technology Today)
  • Of course, car-centric Southern cities need to vastly and rapidly improve their biking and transit systems. But in the meantime, Dallas nonprofit On the Road Lending aims to provide reliable, fuel-efficient cars to people who need them. (Next City)
  • A group of Hawaii children and teenagers are suing the state alleging that operating a transportation system that contributes to climate change violates their rights. (Civil Beat)
  • A remake of Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia’s “corridor of death,” is also a proving ground for the Biden administration’s safety and equity goals. (Associated Press)
  • Massachusetts will be the latest battleground in Uber and Lyft’s quest to avoid offering drivers benefits. (Route Fifty)
  • Charlotte’s proposed new mobility plan calls for making half of trips by bike or transit or on foot by 2040. (WFAE)
  • Dallas has a backlog of 1,500 crosswalks that need repainting. (WFAA)
  • Light rail construction in Seattle will cause some disruptions for riders this summer. (MyNorthwest)
  • Providence is adding bike lanes and an urban trail to Broad Street. (Journal)
  • Even 100 years ago, Los Angeles was privileging cars over people by building tunnels underneath roads and exiling children there to escape fast-moving traffic (LAist).
  • Beyond the metrics and statistics, transit is a place where people make memories and build communities. (CommonWealth)
  • French startup Upway has received $25 million in venture capital to refurbish and resell e-bikes. (TechCrunch)

