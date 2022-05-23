Monday’s Headlines Have Infrastructure Advice

While all traffic deaths were up in 2021, in particular pedestrian deaths rose to their highest number in 40 years due to heavier vehicles, high-speed roads and lack of infrastructure for walking. (Popular Science)
Just because cities and states can spend federal infrastructure money on roads doesn’t mean they have to. (Transit Center)
Cities should be going big with their once-in-a-lifetime infrastructure funds rather than doing smaller projects that are already on the books. (Route Fifty)
A Biden administration program that aims to steer infrastructure funding to historically disadvantaged communities could actually make emissions and air quality worse. (Transportation for America)
News outlets continue to misreport fatal car crashes, especially when the victims are on foot, because they rely too much on police reports. (Slate)
The internet got mad — and rightfully so — when Mothers Against Drunk Driving posted, then deleted, a tweet promoting a giveaway of dangerous sports cars and SUVs. (Forbes)
Boston’s transit agency is taking new Orange Line trains out of service due to a braking problem. (Commonwealth)
Facing a shortage of bus drivers, TriMet in Portland is offering a $7,500 hiring bonus. (Portland Monthly)
Tampa is closing in on a new 30-year transportation plan that will emphasize Vision Zero. (WFTS)
Los Angeles has a 500-year backlog of sidewalk repairs — yes, 500 — that it could deal with by requiring property owners to fix their sidewalks when they sell the property. (NBC Los Angeles)
San Diego businesses are starting to embrace bike lanes. (CBS San Diego)
Federal officials are failing to protect pedestrians — and, in fact, err on the side of drivers and even blame walkers for a pedestrian death toll has increased 50 percent in just eight years, advocates say.
This is a pretty revealing (read: depressing) exchange between a U.S. representative and the president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, which represents state DOTs. The transportation agencies that comprise AASHTO essentially dictate how streets are designed throughout the U.S. They are aware that pedestrian and cyclist deaths are not declining as fast as total traffic fatalities. […]
We don’t normally report on vehicle crashes here on the Capitol Hill blog, but this was so outrageous we couldn’t help ourselves. A 30-year-old woman in Marietta, Georgia was convicted of vehicular homicide this week – and she wasn’t even driving a car. The woman was crossing the street with her three children when a […]