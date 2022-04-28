Thursday’s Headlines Have Ways to Save

Cutting gas taxes may be popular with the public, but it’s not a good solution for soaring tax prices. Tax rebates and fare-free transit offer relief in the short term, and the long-term solution is to reduce demand by driving less. (Governing)
Crime and transit ridership are intertwined in multiple ways. People feel safer in groups, so as ridership fell, the remaining passengers became uneasy. (New York Times)
Transit leaders are not representative of their agencies’ ridership, skewing heavily toward the white male demographic and often living in suburbia. (Transit Center)
Forty years after his death, Robert Moses’ way of thinking still dominates urban planning, with officials often placing property values before people. (The Baffler)
Car-sharing could, somewhat counterintuitively, promote transit use, walking and biking while also reducing the amount of space wasted on parking. (Protocol)
Massachusetts tops the League of American Bicyclists’ bike-friendly states, followed by Oregon, Washington, California and Minnesota. South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Nebraska and Wyoming bring up the rear. (Planetizen)
A Los Angeles pilot program will give 2,000 residents $150 a month that they can spend on transit and scooter, bike and electric vehicle rentals. (L.A. Times)
California lawmakers are unlikely to halt a scheduled increase in the gas tax, but direct payments remain on the table. (Politico)
A 1 percent sales tax for transportation will be on the November ballot in Tampa, with 45 percent of the $342 million in revenue going toward transit. (Tampa Bay Times)
Downtown Pittsburgh cyclists are being squeezed between cars and sidewalk cafes. (WTAE)
Uber will pay a $19 million fine for misleading Australian riders about cancellation fees and competing taxi fares. (Fox Business)
On Monday, Elana Schor highlighted a recent column from occasionally right New York Times columnist Tom Friedman, who once again rolled out one of his favorite policy prescriptions — an increased gas tax. Friedman wrote: Tom Friedman (Photo: IvyGate) According to the energy economist Phil Verleger, a $1 tax on gasoline and diesel fuel would […]
The "regressive" label often gets trotted out by proponents of cheap motoring, whether they're opposing a gas tax, tolls, or car fees. The problem with this argument is that many poor people don't own cars and are harmed by a transportation system that prioritizes driving instead of transit.
You’ve heard it a thousand times from the highway lobby: Roads pay for themselves through “user fees” — a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls — whereas transit is a drain on the taxpayer. They use this argument to push for new roads, instead of transit, as fiscally prudent investments. The myth of the self-financed road meets […]
Has your morning bus commute gotten a little more crowded lately? Sharing the light rail car with a few more folks? That’s because transit ridership just keeps rising, according to the American Public Transportation Association. Americans took 85.7 million more trips on public transportation in the first six months of this year than they did during […]