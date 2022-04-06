Wednesday’s Headlines Want to Get Beyond Cars

While most of the funding is devoted to roads, the federal infrastructure act is still a chance for cities and states to think beyond cars. (The Hill)
Cities don’t tend to follow through on their safer-streets plans. One way to avoid the red tape, community pushback and bureaucratic inertia that dooms many projects is for cities to require themselves to implement planned bike projects whenever streets are repaved. (City Lab)
A new UN report says cities must be redesigned to tackle the climate-change threat, including by moving away from cars and toward walking, biking and transit. (Politico EU)
The U.S. DOT’s stricter new emissions rules fail to close the light-truck loophole. (Streetsblog USA)
People who live on urban street grids that encourage contact with neighbors tend to be more tolerant of others. (MIT)
At 295 miles, Ohio’s Greater Miami River Trail connecting Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus is the longest paved bike network in the U.S. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
A referendum on taxing the rich to fund transit could be on the Massachusetts ballot this November. (Streetsblog MASS)
Detroit is installing speed humps to slow down drivers on 2,700 streets, mostly near schools and parks. (Click on Detroit)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill to suspend the state’s 27-cent gas tax, but could be open to suspending the 6 percent sales tax on gas (MLive), while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing suspending Virginia’s gas tax for three months (WTOP).
A deadly weekend in Austin is bringing renewed attention to Vision Zero. (CBS Austin)
Is Honolulu throwing good money after bad on its beleaguered light-rail line? (Civil Beat)
Arkansas’ Ozarks Regional Transit Authority, which serves four cities, is pushing for more reliable funding. (Axios)
Tesla’s billionaire CEO bought a share of Twitter, and Hard Drive‘s headline won the internet: “Elon Musk Now Owns 9.2% of App That Constantly Owns Him”
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Protected bike lanes require space on the street, and removing curbside auto parking is one of several ways to find it. But whenever cities propose parking removal, retailers understandably worry. A growing […]
Here’s an interesting commentary on how livable streets advocates measure progress. Jacob VanSickle, executive director of Bike Cleveland (where I’m a volunteer board member), made an important point recently on the organization’s blog, one of our newest Network blogs. Cleveland has been making commendable strides in bike policy, with a new complete streets policy, three-foot […]
It wasn’t a total surprise, but exciting nevertheless for bicycle advocates gathered at the NACTO “Cities for Cycling” Road Show in Oakland last night. Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty announced that the agency will endorse the use of the National Association of City Transportation Officials Urban Street Design Guide, giving California cities the state DOT’s blessing to install modern […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. The city that brought America the bike lane 48 years ago this summer has done it again. Davis, California — population 66,000, bike commuting rate 20 percent — finished work last week […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Last week, we shared a new report about the best practices for cities that want to make faster, cheaper changes to their streets. Today, let’s take a moment to recognize the North American […]