America’s Best Bus Stops: Small-City Heroes

In round one, this work of bus stop art clinched 54 percent of the vote and the victory, beating out beloved stops in Baltimore and Norwalk, Conn. It should be noted that it also has the highest vote total of any entrant in this contest so far, which means this one’s got some juice if it advances to the finals — and it’s no wonder, considering the wonderful story behind this stop.

As we learned earlier in the contest, local jewelry artist and Ghana native Ebenezer Akakpo designed this stop as part of a Creative Bus Shelter initiative that paid creatives $4,500 each to give stops a neighborhood-specific refresh, using funds from the National Endowment for the Arts along with cash and support from local businesses, who donated cash and even the powder-coated metal of which this stop itself is made.

Akakpo’s design celebrates his own background as well as the diversity of the larger immigrant community of Portland, whose public school system enrolls students speaking 63 different languages — an astounding number for a city of just 66,000 people, or about 10 percent of the population of that other Portland.