Wednesday’s Headlines Are Not Pumped

President Biden announced he’s banning Russian oil imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine (NBC News). Unfortunately, this won’t result in less oil consumption, as oil and gas producers in the U.S. and overseas are ramping up production in response (Politico).
Wouldn’t now be a great time for electric mail trucks? Too bad the USPS killed the idea, and Vice took a deep dive into why.
The Biden administration will set stricter rules for tailpipe emissions from heavy trucks like tractor-trailers, the first time that’s happened in 20 years. (New York Times)
Half of Americans born during the leaded gas era lost IQ points due to high levels of lead in their brains, according to a new study. (The Hill)
The Biden administration is distributing an additional $2.2 billion in COVID relief funds to 33 transit agencies, along with offering another $1.5 billion for competitive grants. (Associated Press)
About 30 percent of white-collar workers might never return to the office, forcing transit agencies to rethink commuter rail service for long-term survival. (Washington Post)
Infrastructure dollars will go further if the feds encourage regional cooperation. (Governing)
An Amtrak engineer was found not guilty in connection with a 2015 derailment that killed eight people and injured 200. Brandon Bostian was driving the train over 100 miles per hour through Philadelphia but argued that he was distracted by reports of people throwing rocks. (Inquirer)
Urban planners visited Charlotte to make suggestions for improving a $13.5 billion transit plan. (WSOC)
A Washington state bill would allow voters to tax themselves to speed up transit construction. (West Seattle Blog)
Austin is restricting drivers from making left turns on major streets designated for light rail. (KUT)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is launching on-demand shuttles in three neighborhoods to address the first- and last-mile problem. (Saporta Report)
Two-car trains are returning to San Jose’s Valley Transit as ridership recovers. (NBC Bay Area)
How Hugo Chavez had himself winched along a half-finished train line to solidify his rule in Venezuela. (The Atlantic)
