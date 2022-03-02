Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Sense of Urgency

Climate change is inflicting global damage even faster than previously thought, and governments are not doing enough to curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report from UN scientists. (New York Times)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could distract from the climate change threat when in fact it only emphasizes the need to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. (New Statesman)
Slate wonders how tough drivers will feel when they “accidentally” kill someone with their big-ass manly pickup truck.
Transit Center is launching a new ‘zine about how women are changing transportation.
Induced demand — the concept that building more road lanes will entice more people to drive, this worsening congestion — is true, but hard for people to understand. (Governing)
Walkability alone won’t make neighborhoods healthier unless pollution and access to healthy food are also addressed. (Popular Science)
Michigan probably won’t get anywhere near its return on investment for EV manufacturer subsidies. (The Guardian)
Salt Lake City transit advocates are calling for better bus lanes. (KUER)
Mutual of Omaha wants $68 million in tax incentives to build a new skyscraper, part of which would fund streetcar construction. (World-Herald)
A Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority BRT line in Clayton County won preliminary federal approval. (AJC)
A bike loop around a popular Seattle park is moving forward. (MyNorthwest)
Charlotte’s new streetcar continues to struggle with reliability issues. (Axios)
A Washington Post reporter tried to assuage his climate guilt by biking to the airport.
Dear sustainability advocate: I know you are tired. You spend your life looking climate apocalypse in the eye and knowing that human behavior needs to change to avert catastrophe. But are humans changing their behavior? Not fast enough. And why not? You’ve started carpooling and weatherized your house and it wasn’t so hard. So why […]
With all the gasoline vehicles still driving around for the next 15 to 20 years, EVs won’t be able to close the gap in pollution reduction fast enough. We’re out of time — unless we promote other ways of getting around.
As part of Climate Week 2020, California Governor Newsom today issued an executive order declaring the goal of eliminating fossil fuels from transportation, a sector that produces half of California’s toxic and greenhouse gas emissions. The order calls for ending all sales of new fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in the next fifteen years, and calls on various […]