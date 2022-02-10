Thursday’s Headlines Are On the Road Again

Image: Trevor Littlewood via Creative Commons
  • One weird trick to reduce pedestrian deaths: Don’t assume most people drive. Instead, convince them to take transit, which is much safer. (Slate)
  • Manufacturer Oshkosh Defense skewed the payload capacity of gas-guzzling new U.S. Postal Service trucks in order to skirt federal fuel efficiency rules, according to the EPA. (Motherboard)
  • More data is needed to prevent pedestrian deaths. (Urban Institute)
  • Transit is essential to the fight against climate change, but needs sustainable funding and better governance to provide more access to opportunities. (The City Fix)
  • Atlanta residents who face hours-long bus rides, if they’re served by transit at all, are calling for a more equitable system. (WABE)
  • Calling the Columbia River Crossing a “bridge replacement project” is misleading because only 30 percent of the cost is replacing the bridge. The rest will pay to widen I-5 between Portland and Vancouver, Washington. (City Observatory)
  • A California bill would integrate the Bay Area’s tangled web of transit agencies. (Streetsblog SF)
  • Apartments are coming to a parking lot near a Dallas transit station (D Magazine) and a San Jose developer is proposing an affordable transit-oriented development (Mercury News).
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit is testing East Link light rail trains this week. (MyNorthwest)
  • Two California groups are launching an app that tracks crashes in San Diego in real time. (Times of San Diego)
  • Paris is planning a new system of aerial cable cars that will be cheaper than ground-bound options because it can skip over obstacles. (Euro News)
  • Lonely Planet has a guide for how to get around Detroit without a car.

