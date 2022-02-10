Thursday’s Headlines Are On the Road Again

Transit is essential to the fight against climate change, but needs sustainable funding and better governance to provide more access to opportunities. (The City Fix)
Atlanta residents who face hours-long bus rides, if they’re served by transit at all, are calling for a more equitable system. (WABE)
Calling the Columbia River Crossing a “bridge replacement project” is misleading because only 30 percent of the cost is replacing the bridge. The rest will pay to widen I-5 between Portland and Vancouver, Washington. (City Observatory)
A California bill would integrate the Bay Area’s tangled web of transit agencies. (Streetsblog SF)
Apartments are coming to a parking lot near a Dallas transit station (D Magazine) and a San Jose developer is proposing an affordable transit-oriented development (Mercury News).
Seattle’s Sound Transit is testing East Link light rail trains this week. (MyNorthwest)
Two California groups are launching an app that tracks crashes in San Diego in real time. (Times of San Diego)
Paris is planning a new system of aerial cable cars that will be cheaper than ground-bound options because it can skip over obstacles. (Euro News)
Lonely Planet has a guide for how to get around Detroit without a car.
The federal government needs an entirely different way of funding transportation — one that would finally allocate billions of dollars that currently subsidize and encourage driving to fund and expand transit, a new report argues.