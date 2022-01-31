Monday’s Headlines Are Trying to Envision Zero

"For decades ... we have lacked the leadership to make roadway safety a national priority in the United States," says the letter, which is signed by groups including New York's own Families for Safe Streets.
The Department of Transportation is promising radical new changes to federal approach to roadway safety following a report that showed the largest six-month increase in roadway fatalities ever recorded by the agency.
For the first time in history, the United States Department of Transportation has committed to using every available resource to end roadway deaths and serious injuries on American roads — and now, they face the critical challenge of getting the rest of America to buy in with them.