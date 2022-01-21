Friday’s Headlines Are Back and Better

Democrats are starting to work on whittling down the Build Back Better bill into something Sen. Joe Manchin will support (New York Times). Whatever form the bill takes, President Biden said he wants climate change to remain a focus (Washington Post).
More than 40 states have failed to adopt common-sense laws against drunk and distracted driving that could easily prevent crashes. (Streetsblog USA)
In addition to the health benefits, trails and greenways more than pay for themselves through growth in tax revenue. (American City and County)
Sixteen Republican governors want the Biden administration to let them spend all their infrastructure money on widening roads. (Arkansas Times)
Going fare-free helped the L.A. Metro keep ridership up during the pandemic and reduce boarding times, but the agency started collecting fares again nonetheless. (Curbed)
Federal officials told the Oregon DOT to do a new environmental assessment for their plan to widen and cap I-5 in Portland’s Rose Quarter, pushing the project back about six months. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Dallas’ new bus routes providing more frequent service to high-ridership areas kick in next week. (Human Transit)
Miami transportation planners have proposed a new $81 million express light-rail line. (Miami Today)
Lyft is spending $14 million, the single largest political donation in Massachusetts history, to push a Prop 22-style referendum classifying drivers as contractors with no labor rights. (Jalopnik)
Boston officials are worried about a spike in fare evasion when a new collection system is in place in 2024 (Globe). But with Mayor Michelle Wu’s fare-free pilot program underway, will riders even be paying fares by then?
A Memphis program is turning dumped tires into bike-lane barriers. (WREG)
The Philippines built 500 kilometers of bike lanes in a year during the pandemic. (World Bank)
Congress was forced to delay a vote on a bill that would have reauthorized the nation's major transportation programs last night, missing a critical midnight deadline and throwing the future of sustainable transport advocates' priorities into doubt.