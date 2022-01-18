Tuesday’s Headlines Are Capped Out

Fare-capping gives transit riders who can’t afford to buy long-term passes access to the same low fares for unlimited rides without having to pay upfront. It could be a tool to make transit more equitable and lure back riders lost during the pandemic. (Next City)
Railway Age breaks down how Amtrak could spend $58 billion earmarked for intercity rail in the infrastructure act.
Micromobility companies like Bird and Lyft — private companies that are worth billions — want subsidies from taxpayers so they can expand. (Smart Cities Dive)
City officials and cyclists all over the country are divided on whether e-scooters belong on bike paths. (Wired)
Denver is now over halfway done with a five-year project to build 125 miles of protected bike lanes. (Denver Post)
One Florida school system is so hard up for bus drivers that it’s considering hiring Uber or paying parents to drive their kids to school. (WFLA)
After near-record number of traffic deaths in 2021, San Jose drivers have already killed four people this year. (Spotlight)
Residents are growing more accepting of Detroit bike lanes and starting to use them more, although concerns about gentrification remain. (WDET)
A private group has raised $10 million in donations for a 34-mile urban trail around Cincinnati. (Spectrum News)
After a failed attempt with Zagster, Wilmington, North Carolina, is restarting talks to bring in a bike-share company. (Port City Daily)
Quebec decided that pranking a bunch of people into watching themselves get run over to deter jaywalking is a better use of government funding than, you know, trying to get drivers to stop running people over. (YouTube)
"If you were to design the ultimate system, you would have mass transit be free and charge an enormous amount for cars." So said Mayor Michael Bloomberg last April, right about the time he unveiled his plan to charge motorists a fee to drive into Manhattan’s central business district. Eight months later, as the mayor’s […]