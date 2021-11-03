Wednesday’s Headlines Were Told There Would Be No Math Involved

Everyone knows that reducing driving — and by extension, not inducing demand by widening highways — is essential to curbing climate change. Now environmental and transportation advocates have invented a way to calculate exactly how much highway projects pollute the air. (Quartz)
Residents of coastal, mountain West and Southern border states are more likely to be concerned about climate change. They’re also the ones most likely to be affected by it. (538)
Noise pollution is also a thing, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a bill cracking down on loud cars and motorcycles. (The Week)
The U.S. DOT is developing a new approach to safer streets in response to a record spike in traffic deaths. (Streetsblog)
Fare-free transit is a major issue in the Boston mayoral race. (Governing)
A Colorado nonprofit has developed a calculator to help residents quantify how adding highway miles in their state will translate to more cars on the road, and they’re hoping advocates in other states will follow suit.
The Transportation Research Board’s 99th Annual Meeting will be held in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 12-16, 2020. Click here for more information. Congressional leaders vowed they won’t let the president get away with gutting environmental laws after learning the Trump administration will scrap requirements to consider the climate consequences for new highways and pipelines. A White […]