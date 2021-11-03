Wednesday’s Headlines Were Told There Would Be No Math Involved

  • Everyone knows that reducing driving — and by extension, not inducing demand by widening highways — is essential to curbing climate change. Now environmental and transportation advocates have invented a way to calculate exactly how much highway projects pollute the air. (Quartz)
  • Residents of coastal, mountain West and Southern border states are more likely to be concerned about climate change. They’re also the ones most likely to be affected by it. (538)
  • Noise pollution is also a thing, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a bill cracking down on loud cars and motorcycles. (The Week)
  • The U.S. DOT is developing a new approach to safer streets in response to a record spike in traffic deaths. (Streetsblog)
  • Fare-free transit is a major issue in the Boston mayoral race. (Governing)
  • Washington, D.C. has a new dashboard where residents can track traffic safety projects. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Leaning heavily on federal aid, the D.C. Metro’s proposed budget would cut late-night fares and prices weekly and monthly passes to lure riders back. (Washington Post)
  • A suburban Minneapolis county is considering pulling funding for the Northstar commuter rail line because ridership has plummeted during the pandemic. (Star Tribune)
  • Indianapolis activists are lobbying for more sidewalks and bike lanes. (WFYI)
  • A bike lane is coming to a Denver street where a driver killed a cyclist, and it only took two years. (9 News)
  • The kids are alright: A Brown Daily Herald writer takes on the sorry cycling situation in Providence.
  • Here’s a late Halloween scare: San Jose drivers can’t seem to tell light-rail tracks from the street. (East Bay Times)

