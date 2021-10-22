Friday’s Headlines Are a Tale of Two Countries

Climate change provisions in Democrats’ reconciliation bill would phase out coal, but not if West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who’s supported by the fossil fuel industry, can help it (The Guardian). Contrast that to the U.K., which just unveiled a sweeping plan to become carbon neutral by 2050 (Grist).
Brooklyn’s ambitious plans for car-free streets picked up steam during the pandemic. (City Lab)
If D.C. Metro subway cars remained sidelined for long due to safety problems, it could affect the region’s economic recovery. (Washington Post)
Seattle’s cargo-bike delivery hub reduced emissions by 30 percent per package. (Fast Company)
Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castro is backing legislation tightening requirements for developers to build sidewalks or pay a fee. (WTSP)
This $40 million Miami “mobility hub” sounds an awful lot like a parking garage. (Miami Today)
Pittsburgh received $560,000 in grants for climate change, complete streets and Vision Zero projects. (Tribune-Review)
The Colorado DOT will pass on $34 million in federal COVID relief grants to Denver’s transit agency, but only if the Regional Transportation District spends it on service between Boulder and Longmont, a pet project of Gov. Jared Polis that’s not one of RTD’s top priorities. (Colorado Public Radio)
The Utah Transit Authority wants to build a bus rapid transit line, but opponents object to the cost. (KSL)
Newport adopted green and complete streets policies. (Daily News)
The University of North Carolina is partnering with Chapel Hill and Carrboro on an expanded bike-share program. (Chapelboro)
Forced by Congress to switch to microwave meals to cut costs, Amtrak is considering bringing back real dining cars. (Eater)