Thursday’s Headlines Are About Done

Remember how Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin want fellow Democrats to come down on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which requires all 50 Democratic senators to vote for it? Well, transit and rail funding that was already cut from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill are likely to be pared down. ( Roll Call)
Hailing an Uber or Lyft is more damaging to the environment than driving your own personal car. (Green Car Reports)
Cities from coast to coast are being sued because their busted sidewalks aren’t ADA compliant. (Time)
In a City Lab interview, “Fighting Traffic” author Peter Norton warns that autonomous vehicles aren’t a cure-all.
MIT scientists say deep learning technology can help predict crashes and make streets safer.
Former transit riders who took up e-bikes and e-scooters during the pandemic are sticking with them. (New York Times)
Washington, D.C. is taking steps to mitigate the damage climate change is doing to transportation infrastructure. (Greater Greater Washington)
The Colorado DOT, which long built highways with no regard for the environment, is finally starting to reckon with climate change. (Denver Post)
Portland is poised to approve a plan to encourage residents to stop driving so much. (Bike Portland)
Atlanta NIMBYs are out in full force opposing a plan to rezone neighborhoods to allow for more density. (Saporta Report)
A Texas prosecutor says police didn’t arrest a teenage pickup driver accused of running over six cyclists while rolling coal or properly collect evidence because the driver is the son of a city official. (Jalopnik)
A new protected bike lane opened in downtown Seattle. (My Northwest)
Four-fifths of UK residents want to limit car use. (Forbes)
The House reportedly likely to vote on a major infrastructure bill soon — and if it passes, it will have big consequences for the future of sustainable transportation in the U.S. The Moving Forward Act is a massive, $1.5-trillion bill that will have sweeping implications for housing, climate change, water, and land use in addition […]