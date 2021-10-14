Thursday’s Headlines Are About Done

  • Remember how Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin want fellow Democrats to come down on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which requires all 50 Democratic senators to vote for it? Well, transit and rail funding that was already cut from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill are likely to be pared down. ( Roll Call)
  • Hailing an Uber or Lyft is more damaging to the environment than driving your own personal car. (Green Car Reports)
  • Cities from coast to coast are being sued because their busted sidewalks aren’t ADA compliant. (Time)
  • In a City Lab interview, “Fighting Traffic” author Peter Norton warns that autonomous vehicles aren’t a cure-all.
  • MIT scientists say deep learning technology can help predict crashes and make streets safer.
  • Former transit riders who took up e-bikes and e-scooters during the pandemic are sticking with them. (New York Times)
  • Washington, D.C. is taking steps to mitigate the damage climate change is doing to transportation infrastructure. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • The Colorado DOT, which long built highways with no regard for the environment, is finally starting to reckon with climate change. (Denver Post)
  • Portland is poised to approve a plan to encourage residents to stop driving so much. (Bike Portland)
  • Atlanta NIMBYs are out in full force opposing a plan to rezone neighborhoods to allow for more density. (Saporta Report)
  • A Texas prosecutor says police didn’t arrest a teenage pickup driver accused of running over six cyclists while rolling coal or properly collect evidence because the driver is the son of a city official. (Jalopnik)
  • A new protected bike lane opened in downtown Seattle. (My Northwest)
  • Four-fifths of UK residents want to limit car use. (Forbes)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Source: Creative Commons

The Streetsblog Guide to the INVEST Act

By Kea Wilson |
The House reportedly likely to vote on a major infrastructure bill soon — and if it passes, it will have big consequences for the future of sustainable transportation in the U.S. The Moving Forward Act is a massive, $1.5-trillion bill that will have sweeping implications for housing, climate change, water, and land use in addition […]