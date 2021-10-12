Tuesday’s Headlines Are Getting Underway

  • Uber and Lyft have hidden costs for communities, like pollution from “deadheading,” when drivers wander around in empty cars waiting on customers. (Tech Crunch)
  • For every dollar they receive from the federal government for highway projects, state and local governments reduce their spending by just 26 cents. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Exports of older, polluting cars from Europe to developing nations is resulting in more traffic deaths and greenhouse gas emissions. (Modern Diplomacy)
  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s administration is developing a plan to cap and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • The D.C. city council is resurrecting a 2020 bill that would give residents $100 monthly transit credits. (Washington Post)
  • Maryland and Virginia are refusing a request to force residents to pay tickets they get in Washington, D.C. (DCist)
  • Traffic deaths spiked by 88% last year in Philadelphia (Axios), where a truck driver killed a cyclist last week and the city’s complete streets program has a shoestring budget (WHYY).
  • Milwaukee will start charging drivers to park downtown until 9 .m. and use the revenue to fund the streetcar. (Fox 6)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bills giving local governments greater authority to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws, but vetoed decriminalizing jaywalking. (Streetsblog CA)
  • New Orleans cyclists organized a mass ride last week to raise awareness of dangerous streets. (WWLTV)
  • New bike lanes are coming to Charlotte (WSOC) and Ypsilanti (MLive).
  • It’s probably not too smart from a marketing standpoint to associate your car company with drinking, but Tesla’s Elon Musk is releasing a Cybertruck-themed beer anyway. (Futurism)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Study: Electric Cars Not So Green Unless Powered by Renewables

By Angie Schmitt |
A study by the government of the Australian state of Victoria highlights the limits of electric cars, in isolation, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Victorian government’s ongoing “electric vehicle trial” [PDF] found that electric cars powered by coal may actually produce more carbon emissions than petroleum-fueled cars over the lifetime of the vehicle, from manufacturing […]