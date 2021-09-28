Tuesday’s Headlines Want Congress to Get It Together

A Phoenix museum’s exhibit shows how streetcars helped the city grow and prosper, then were abandoned in favor of cars. (AZ Central)
A new West Seattle program is aimed at helping non-drivers navigate a bridge closure. (Post-Intelligencer)
The Philadelphia Parking Authority is now patrolling bike lanes for illegally parked cars. (WHYY)
In Texas, a teenage pickup truck driver who was harassing cyclists by rolling coal — intentionally bellowing huge clouds of black smoke out of a modified exhaust system —wound up sending six of them to the hospital. No word on any charges he might face. (Jalopnik)
Unlike so many drivers, the driver of a Boston light rail train who rear-ended another train is facing charges. (ABC News)
At a press conference outside the Capitol this morning, where gusty winds nearly carried off the visual aids (if it weren’t for a few diligent supporters), bicycle advocates joined members of Congress to unveil the results of a new survey about federal funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. The telephone poll of 1,003 Americans, commissioned […]