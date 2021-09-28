Tuesday’s Headlines Want Congress to Get It Together

  • From California to Virginia and Alaska to Louisiana, states have pinned their hopes on federal funding for long-needed transit and other infrastructure projects. (New York Times)
  • Transportation for America is worried that the coming showdown involving the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the reconciliation bill and the debt ceiling could wind up gutting transit funding.
  • Parents want their children to avoid crowded school buses during the pandemic, which makes protecting students who walk or bike to school all the more important. (Washington Post)
  • Washington, D.C.’s auditor is investigating why the city’s Vision Zero program isn’t working. (WTOP)
  • New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s failed Vision Zero initiative is coming back to bite him in his final year in office. (Politico)
  • The Texas DOT’s plan for I-35 through Austin is likely to induce demand and increase emissions. (KUT)
  • There is plenty of space for bike lanes in Denver, it’s just that the DOT would rather give it cars. (9 News)
  • A Philadelphia alternative to Amazon offers next-day delivery by bike. (Inquirer)
  • The Hampton Roads, Virginia, transit agency plans to expand a light rail line. (13 New Now)
  • Peoria tried pop-up bike and bus lanes downtown last weekend. (Central Illinois Proud)
  • A Phoenix museum’s exhibit shows how streetcars helped the city grow and prosper, then were abandoned in favor of cars. (AZ Central)
  • A new West Seattle program is aimed at helping non-drivers navigate a bridge closure. (Post-Intelligencer)
  • The Philadelphia Parking Authority is now patrolling bike lanes for illegally parked cars. (WHYY)
  • In Texas, a teenage pickup truck driver who was harassing cyclists by rolling coal — intentionally bellowing huge clouds of black smoke out of a modified exhaust system —wound up sending six of them to the hospital. No word on any charges he might face. (Jalopnik)
  • Unlike so many drivers, the driver of a Boston light rail train who rear-ended another train is facing charges. (ABC News)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG