Monday’s Headlines Aren’t Trying to Scare You

Overblown reports about crime and COVID-19 spread are scaring Americans away from public transit. (Vice)

The bipartisan infrastructure bill’s funding for climate and transportation equity is the most significant transportation investment since the interstate highway system (NRDC). However, it’s now threatened by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the moderate Democratic who’s accepted a lot of money from the fossil fuel industry and now wants to hold up the related $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill (The Hill; New York Times).

In writing the reconciliation bill, a House committee cut tax credits for e-bikes in half. (Bicycle Retailer)

To reach low-income communities, conversations around electric vehicles have to include buses and bikes, as well as the used-car market. (Smart Cities Dive)

General Motors warning owners of the explosion-prone Chevrolet Bolt EV to keep them at least 50 feet away from other cars in parking decks. (Detroit News)

A new report found that Boston’s transit agency must find new sources of revenue or accept service cuts that would exacerbate inequality and derail the region’s economy. (WBUR)

The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority may have to scrap plans for a new commuter rail line because a freight hauler won’t let it use its tracks. (AJC)

The Pittsburgh Port Authority is moving ahead with construction of a $230 million bus rapid transit line, as well as a 25-year plan to transform the city’s transit system. (Post-Gazette)

In hopes of drawing more riders, Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is overhauling its notoriously confusing system with new route names and signage. (Bloomberg)

Tampa-area leaders say a Clearwater transit hub is Pinellas County, Florida’s most important transportation project, and all they need is a $25 million federal grant. (Tampa Bay Times)

Portland is preparing new design guidelines for pedestrian infrastructure. (Bike Portland)

KXAN interviewed Austin’s transportation director about what the city is doing to stop speeding drivers.