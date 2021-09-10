Friday’s Headlines Are Back in Town

Intercity bus companies are asking for more funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill, and Democratic senators are also seeking $10 billion for transit that was stripped out of the Senate’s bipartisan bill. (Politico)
While some progressives are unhappy about the level of funding allocated to transit in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is talking it up in visits back home. (Government Technology)
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is seeking funding in the reconciliation bill to stormproof Boston subways in the wake of Hurricane Ida flooding. (Boston Globe)
Car-free pedestrian malls mostly failed in the 1970s, but they could still provide a model for today’s “open streets.” (City Lab)
Transit-oriented development makes streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians. (World Bank)
Streetsblog partner Streetfilms made its 1,000 video, on Montreal infrastructure.
More from City Lab: The developers of a car-free Arizona community are offering other transportation options at a discount to lure tenants.
The Oregon Transportation Commission granted preliminary approval to a Rose Quarter plan that involves widening I-5 in Portland but also capping it. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Widening I-35 in Austin won’t improve congestion, but it will encourage more driving and more sprawl, and destroy homes and businesses. (Texas Signal)
Everybody jaywalks, but Black people are more likely to be arrested for it in Los Angeles (LAist). The same bias exists in New York City, according to a previous Streetsblog NY investigation.
Maryland officials expect to have a new Purple Line contractor in place by February. (Washington Post)
San Francisco transit leaders are getting onboard Muni to talk to riders about a funding referendum in 2022. (Chronicle)
Las Vegas is seeking input about where to add new bike-share stations downtown. (Fox 5)
The alarming new UN climate report underscores the need for cities to take back streets from cars and get more people on transit and bikes. (Smart Cities Dive) Urban areas are growing faster than rural ones, according to recently released U.S. Census data, which will be used to distribute transportation funding, among other things. (USA […]