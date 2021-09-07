Tuesday’s Headlines Go Back to the Grind

Cities had mixed success with “slow streets” during the pandemic, with equity issues arising alongside the usual funding challenges and driver backlash. (The American Prospect)
Creating disincentives to drive like congestion pricing should be paired with better transit and linked to climate change to convince the public to get out of their cars. (Traffic Technology Today)
Streets designed for slow-moving, low-polluting golf cars can make it easier for seniors to get around. (Planetizen)
Best Buy will sell electric bikes, scooters and mopeds starting next month. (Business Insider)
Subway flooding like New York and other cities experienced last week is just going to be a fact of life now, thanks to climate change producing more torrential downpours (Georgia Public Broadcasting). Porous pavement could help NYC avoid the flooding it’s experienced during storms like Sandy and Ida (Curbed).
Lyft and Uber have promised to pay the legal fees of drivers sued under the new Texas abortion law. (Los Angeles Times)
Former D.C. transit riders plan to drive or bike to work or keep telecommuting once their offices reopen. (Washington Post)
Houston’s transit authority and the San Francisco and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency each received about $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. (Railway Age)
Colorado’s Regional Transportation District is seeking federal funding for bus-only lanes on Colfax Avenue. (Denverite)
Empty trains are now running on Seattle’s Northgate Link as Sound Transit tests the new light rail line ahead of its October opening. (MyNorthwest)
Transit-oriented development and biking and walking paths are needed to accommodate the 1 million people Utah County is expected to add by 2065. (Salt Lake Tribune)
A new TOD ordinance in Indianapolis requires developers to consider how new buildings fit into neighborhoods along bus rapid transit lines (CBS 4). Prince George’s County, Maryland, is also getting onboard with TODs (Greater Greater Washington).
Toronto is undertaking the largest subway expansion in North America. (Urban Toront0)