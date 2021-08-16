Monday’s Headlines Are Ready for Departure

The alarming new UN climate report underscores the need for cities to take back streets from cars and get more people on transit and bikes. (Smart Cities Dive)
Urban areas are growing faster than rural ones, according to recently released U.S. Census data, which will be used to distribute transportation funding, among other things. (USA Today)
The infrastructure bill includes transit funding, but local officials still have to figure out ways to spend it that will attract riders, such as bus-only lanes and going fare-free. (Governing)
Rail advocates say the infrastructure bill falls far short of the hundreds of billions of dollars needed to upgraded existing Amtrak lines and build a high-speed rail network. (The Hill)
More from The Hill: Increasing the gas tax is better than implementing a vehicle-miles driven tax for reducing pollution and traffic deaths because the gas tax discourages driving and encourages fuel-efficient vehicles.
Sadly, rumors that President Biden included a VMT in the infrastructure bill in order to make driving obsolete have been ruled false by PolitiFact.
Financial analysts are forecasting growth in the market for cargo bikes as courier companies buy more. (Cycling Industry News)
Everyone knows cars pose a threat to pedestrians, but so do e-scooters. (Medium)
The $1 billion in the infrastructure bill for tearing down urban freeways like I-345 in Dallas is likely to be doled out in small chunks with limited impact. (D Magazine)
The Texas DOT’s latest plans for widening I-35 through Austin ignore calls to turn the freeway into a six-lane boulevard lined with bike lanes and parks, or put a cap on it instead. (KUT)
Recent changes to Muni bus routes in San Francisco increased access to jobs. (Mass Transit Mag)
Detroit’s QLine streetcar will start running again next month and be fare-free for the rest of the year, thanks to CARES Act funds. (Detroit News)
The New York Times examines all the different jingles announced subway doors are closing around the world.
America’s transportation and infrastructure policies affect literally everyone who moves from place to place in the country, but often they are under-discussed and over-simplified by the mainstream media. To help broaden the debate, Streetsblog Capitol Hill runs a Q&A series called "The Four Questions." Mike McKeever (Photo: SACOG) Here’s the concept: Every week, a different […]
The transportation-plus-drilling bill that John Boehner and company are trying to ram through the House is an attack on transit riders, pedestrians, cyclists, city dwellers, and every American who can’t afford to drive everywhere. Under this bill, all the dedicated federal funding streams for transit, biking, and walking would disappear, leading to widespread service cuts […]
President Obama will unveil a proposal for a $302 billion, four-year transportation bill during a speech today in Minnesota, according to an announcement from the White House. A fact sheet from the administration indicates the proposal would increase dedicated funding for transit more than funding for highways. The proposal would represent a 38 percent spending […]
Today, both President Obama and Republican House Ways and Means Chair Dave Camp unveiled plans to pay for transportation with corporate tax reform. Few details have emerged about exactly how Camp plans to do this, but Politico has heard from Capitol Hill staffers that it would push $100 billion to $125 billion to transportation over […]