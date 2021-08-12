Friday’s Headlines Are Full of Hot Takes

Reactions are rolling in to the bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed Tuesday, and they are … not great. Democrats sacrificed some of their most ambitious ideas, like spending highway money on transit instead, to win Republican votes (Politico). The bill lacks the boldness necessary to address inequality and the climate crisis, according to Transportation for America. If the bill passes, rail funding will be higher, but still not as high as in the 1980s or in other developed countries (Urban Institute). And high-speed rail is largely left out (HuffPost).
The New York Times has some nifty graphics to help you visualize what’s included in the bill.
Now the bill goes to the House, where progressive Democrats await. Twenty-eight of them want $85 billion in funding for EV chargers, which the Senate cut to $7.5 billion. (Reuters)
These Washington Post interactive maps show how U.S. cities have sprawled over the past 20 years.
Oklahoma City is jump-starting a 20-year-old plan for a network of passenger rail lines. (Oklahoman)
The average U.S. transit project is completed slightly under budget, but the cost of a Honolulu light rail line has more than doubled since 2012. (Civil Beat)
Austin residents are concerned they’ll be displaced by both I-35 and transit expansion. (Monitor)
School has already started in the South, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a reminder for drivers about stopping for buses and slowing down in school zones.
Montreal’s REM light rail is scheduled to open next summer. (Trains)
The 10 most bike-friendly cities in the world are — shocker — all in Northern and Western Europe. (Ipso)
Advocates for urban transit riders in 14 metro areas climbed the Hill today to pitch lawmakers face-to-face on the need for extra federal transit operating aid, a grassroots lobbying effort that could face considerable challenges even as Democrats craft a new jobs bill with a focus on infrastructure. A top aide to House transport committee […]
As the president’s transportation proposal fades from the news cycle and we eagerly await the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee’s six-year reauthorization bill, here comes the House Republicans’ proposed budget for transportation and housing for next year. Note: What the House GOP released yesterday wasn’t an authorization bill but an appropriations bill for 2015. […]
The Obama administration today sent Congress its proposal for a multi-year transportation bill, which it’s calling the GROW AMERICA Act. The bill, based on the budget proposal President Obama released two months ago, relies on corporate tax reform to raise $87 billion to fill the hole in the Highway Trust Fund. The four-year bill would cost $302 billion. […]