Wednesday's Headlines Are Digging Deeper

  • Although the split in funding is not ideal, the bipartisan infrastructure bill does include a bump for transit relative to roads. (Bloomberg)
  • A provision in the infrastructure bill requires cities and states to at least consider private financing for transportation projects, even though it’s usually a bad deal for taxpayers. (The American Prospect)
  • Maine Sen. Susan Collins predicts the bill could pass by the end of the week with at least 10 Republican votes. (Washington Post)
  • Sens. Joe Manchin and Angus King joined Republicans in voting down a transit access bill for people with disabilities sponsored by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq. (Twitter)
  • If we’re going to prevent climate change, someone really needs to figure out how to make a better electric bus. (Vice)
  • Governing magazine interviews transit expert Steven Higashide about what cities can do to boost ridership. It isn’t rocket science: Take people where they want to go, on time and cheaply.
  • Nowadays e-scooters and e-bikes are everywhere, but it all started with the Segway 20 years ago. Slate takes a deep dive into why the mobility device that was supposed to change the world flopped.
  • Language in the infrastructure bill revives the Red Line, killed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan six years ago in favor of roads. (Baltimore Sun)
  • Miami Uber and Lyft drivers are worried robotaxis will take their jobs. (Herald)
  • Remote work could help curb congestion in Houston. (Rice Kinder Institute)
  • Lake Tahoe is using pricing to allocate a scarce resource, namely parking. Imagine that. (U.S. News & World Report)
  • For Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Get to da choppa!” is now “Get to da mountain bike!” (Page Six)

