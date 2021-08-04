Wednesday’s Headlines Are Digging Deeper

Although the split in funding is not ideal, the bipartisan infrastructure bill does include a bump for transit relative to roads. (Bloomberg)
A provision in the infrastructure bill requires cities and states to at least consider private financing for transportation projects, even though it’s usually a bad deal for taxpayers. (The American Prospect)
Maine Sen. Susan Collins predicts the bill could pass by the end of the week with at least 10 Republican votes. (Washington Post)
Sens. Joe Manchin and Angus King joined Republicans in voting down a transit access bill for people with disabilities sponsored by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq. (Twitter)
If we’re going to prevent climate change, someone really needs to figure out how to make a better electric bus. (Vice)
Governing magazine interviews transit expert Steven Higashide about what cities can do to boost ridership. It isn’t rocket science: Take people where they want to go, on time and cheaply.
Nowadays e-scooters and e-bikes are everywhere, but it all started with the Segway 20 years ago. Slate takes a deep dive into why the mobility device that was supposed to change the world flopped.
Language in the infrastructure bill revives the Red Line, killed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan six years ago in favor of roads. (Baltimore Sun)
Miami Uber and Lyft drivers are worried robotaxis will take their jobs. (Herald)
In October, Reps. Russ Carnahan (D-MO) and Steve LaTourette (R-OH) introduced a bill to allow transit agencies to use federal money to hire bus drivers and pay other operating expenses. Last week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced a Senate companion to the bill [PDF]. Like […]
While a six-year Senate transportation bill languishes in partisan purgatory, the House Ways and Means Committee has proposed an eight-month patch that would backfill the Highway Trust Fund until May 31, 2015. That would punt the transportation bill debate until a new Congress takes over — one that’s expected to have Republican majorities in both […]
Now that the dust has settled, we have a few more notes on the Senate transportation bill that passed the EPW committee yesterday. Bike and pedestrian advocates are understandably shaken at seeing some major changes to the primary programs that fund their work. But here are some reasons to take heart: Getting Transportation Enhancements out […]
Congress passed a short-term spending bill that will renew funding for our existing car-focused infrastructure, missing an opportunity to reform a broken system that's killing our planet and its people.