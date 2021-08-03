Tuesday’s Headlines Are Just Asking Questions

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is fast-tracking the 2,700-page infrastructure bill, calling for a vote within “a matter of days.” (Associated Press)
Transit advocates say the $39 billion devoted to transit in the bill isn’t enough to address the many needs. (The Hill)
Part of the reason it isn’t enough is that U.S. transit projects are the most expensive in the world despite generally being less complex than projects overseas, as recently documented by the Eno Center for Transportation.
Critics of the final package’s relative lack of investment in transit and road safety say the fact that a deal was made has become more important than what’s in the deal. (Roll Call)
Love it or hate it, President Biden was able to cut a deal without Mitch McConnell blocking it like he did with President Obama’s stimulus package. New York Magazine explains how.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Boston train crash that killed 25 people. (Boston 25)
Dallas is embracing Vision Zero after it was dubbed it the most dangerous city for driving. Even if it’s just drivers looking out for their own self-interests, hey, if that’s what it takes … (Spectrum News)
San Francisco is considering congestion pricing downtown. (Chronicle)
The Federal Highway Administration released $1 million in emergency funds to help repair a pedestrian bridge damaged by a truck in Washington, D.C. (WTOP)
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.