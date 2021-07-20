Why U.S. Car Crash Reporting Is Broken

Almost a third of car crashes involving a vulnerable road user go unreported in the nation’s capital, skewing District crash totals — but national under-reporting is worse, advocates say.

Citylab last week broke an explosive Washington, D.C., study that police had failed to record as much as 30 percent of 911 calls about drivers striking pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users, with crashes going unreported most often in Black and brown neighborhoods.

The data gap might be explained, in part, by the fact that police generally must record a crash only if someone required medical transport for a serious injury, or if a motorist is likely to make an insurance claim. Bicyclists and users of other l0w-carbon vehicles typically don’t have vehicle insurance and thus can’t make claims.

Add in the distrust that BIPOC communities often feel toward police, and D.C. advocates say that as much as 40 percent of crashes in mostly Black areas may go uncounted — so the District may not even know where its most dangerous corridors are, much less have the data needed to fix them.

But underreporting of non-fatal crashes isn’t the only reason why U.S. communities lack a full picture of our national traffic-violence epidemic. Here are three fundamental problems with local and national crash-reporting standards:

1. There is no federal crash-reporting standard.

The national Fatality Analysis and Reporting System contains a universe of useful data about the 6.5 million car crashes that happen on U.S. roads in an average year. Those tables are built from crash reports from tens of thousands of police departments, each of which may decide which crashes they record federally — and what data about those crashes they think should count.

Not surprisingly, much critical information falls through the cracks. A 2016 report from the National Safety Council found that crash reports in 26 states lacked a field for officers to record whether drivers were texting, and that no state crash reports included a field to record whether drivers were fatigued, despite the fact that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had conducted major public awareness campaigns on those issues.

Some states have updated their reporting standards recently — but not all cities and municipalities in those states have done so. In 2019, for instance, 44 percent of officers simply didn’t report whether a driver was distracted in the event of a crash, nor did they note whether drivers were distracted by common behaviors, such as texting — likely because local forms don’t require them to do so.

2. The standard that NHTSA recommends is deeply flawed.

States aren’t totally flying blind on crash reporting, but federal guidelines are voluntary — and not they’re especially forward-thinking.

Since its initial publication in 1998, the little-known Model Minimum Uniform Crash Criteria has advised states to collect hundreds of data points on crashes, including many details on roadway features, vehicles, drivers, and other road users.

But some common causes of our traffic-violence epidemic aren’t included. For instance, the MMUCC doesn’t ask officers to note how far a walker who’s struck by a driver might be from the nearest unobstructed crosswalk; the guidelines simply advise them to note whether the walker was in the crosswalk, even if was miles away. Vehicle height and weight aren’t requested, either, despite the fact that the growing bulk of SUVs and pick-ups is accelerating walking fatalities.

The details officers are advised to collect about vulnerable road users are weirdly granular, however. There’s even a separate form to detail whether pedestrians and cyclists were wearing safety equipment, with separate codes for “reflectors,” “reflective clothing,” and “lighting,” such as flashlights.

Other analyses paint a fuller picture of the factors commonly involved in car crashes. A recent study conducted by advocates in Portland, Ore., for instance, compiled law-enforcement data alongside hospital records, media reports, roadway measurements, and even manual inspection of adjacent land uses on Google Maps, giving unique insight into the City of Roses’ walking-fatality trends. Similar efforts are underway in San Francisco.

Some advocates say the MMUCC should include many of those factors its next edition (2022) — and the burden of collecting the data should be shared among departments of transportation, health, and other city offices, rather than left to the cops.

3. A lot is left up to officer discretion.

Even a detailed crash report may not foster understanding of road deaths if the officials filling it out base their findings on opinion rather than fact.

Law-enforcement officers are often given wide latitude to determine whether speeding, distraction and erratic driving contributed to crashes, even when more scientific data is available. Last year, reps for the U.S. Department of Transportation even acknowledged that as many as two-thirds of the “drunk walking” deaths the agency mentions in its safety campaigns were not verified by blood tests of the dead pedestrians, but instead based on “imputed blood-alcohol content” or an officer’s professional opinion of a walkers’ sobriety — opinions presumably based on the testimony of the driver and other witnesses because, of course, the walker died.

Wow. I’d hope that an agency dealing with massive feats of engineering would have a better grasp of basic physics than this. Drinking and walking doesn’t kill people. Drinking and driving absolutely does. Physics can help you understand why. — no justice no streets (@happifydesign) November 18, 2020

Officers also don’t always have the tools or the bandwidth to make accurate crash reports — which is why some want to give reporting responsibilities to agencies with better resources and specialized training. But until that happens, police may keep leaning on the same, simple explanations that perpetuate the corrosive myth that individual road-user error accounts for almost all crashes, rather than more complex, systemic factors.

“At least anecdotally, a lot of officers will default to explanations [for crashes] that frankly, often eye witnesses don’t even agree with,” said Rohit T. Aggarwala, senior fellow at Cornell Tech and author of an op-ed encouraging Secretary Buttigieg to reform FARS. “Excessive speed seems to be the default for many things; driver inattention is another one you hear a lot, too.”

But Aggarwala hopes that, with the right reforms, much subjectivity can be stripped from crash reporting — especially with former management consultant Pete Buttigieg atop DOT.

“Guys who work at places like McKinsey are usually pretty obsessed with data,” said Aggarwala. “To bring a former consultant’s kind of perspective to this could be great to help identify where there are gaps that need to be filled…It would definitely be great to see the data cleaned up, and more importantly, to see the data matter.”