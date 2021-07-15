Sacre Bleu! It’s Thursday’s Headlines

  • Senate Democrats have kinda sorta agreed on a top-line number of $3.5 trillion for a second infrastructure bill. (Politico)
  • Watering down the American Jobs Plan is a terrible idea when climate change is already devastating the country. (Popular Science)
  • The Biden administration is missing out by not trying to capture the value of new development around transit to pay for his infrastructure plan. (The Hill)
  • Infrastructure was originally a French military term, and it’s always been a bit hard to pin down. (The Atlantic)
  • An e-bike is sold every three minutes, and they’re outstripping the sales of electric cars. (Treehugger)
  • Cars are killing cities, and the people who live in them. (Fast Company)
  • No matter how much the population grows or how many billions of dollars it takes, Texas remains committed to the idea that it can somehow pave its way out of congestions. (Texas Observer)
  • Connecticut, New York and New Jersey share transit systems, and now they’re fighting over how to share federal transit funds. (New Haven Register)
  • A Massachusetts member of Congress wants to raise the gas tax but give working- and middle-class drivers relief. (MassLive)
  • Austin’s light-rail tunnel just took a turn for the longer and more expensive. (KVUE)
  • MARTA’s CEO says the Atlanta transit agency is more focused on achieving equity by expanding service than eliminating fares. (AJC)
  • Fare-free streetcar service is back in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
  • Kansas City is treating streetcar riders to local art at stops. (Star)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG