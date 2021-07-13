Tuesday’s Headlines Are Half Off

  • Especially in big cities, federal aid isn’t likely to last long enough for transit ridership to fully recover, so cities are offering discounts and reworking routes in hopes of luring riders back faster. (NBC News)
  • Fewer bike lanes are installed in low-income white neighborhoods than low-income neighborhoods where people of color live, and the myth that bike lanes cause gentrification may be why. (Bicycle Retailer)
  • U.S. infrastructure is not equipped to handle crises like climate change. (The Hill)
  • Heavy rains like those that flooded New York City’s subway system last week are likely to become more commonplace as the climate changes. (NY Times)
  • The chairman of Honolulu’s transit authority resigned as critics called for an investigation into whether his company profited from the sale of municipal bonds. (Star Advertiser)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit received a $158 million American Jobs Act grant for the Federal Way light rail project. (Kent Reporter)
  • Greater Greater Washington explains why construction has largely stopped on Maryland’s Purple Line.
  • The D.C. Metro is adding a second entrance to its Crystal City station to handle the thousands of train-riding workers at Amazon’s second headquarters. (Washington Post)
  • Pittsburgh launched what it touted as the first non-car mobility app in the U.S., putting access to transit, mopeds, bike-share and e-scooters in one place. (City Paper, Streetsblog USA)
  • Milwaukee missed an opportunity to showcase The Hop during the NBA Finals by not extending the streetcar line to the Bucks’ home arena. (Fox 6)
  • Macon, Georgia, passed a Complete Streets ordinance. (WMGT)
  • Some Iowa cyclists are irked by a sign instructing drivers not to stop for riders on a bike trail crossing a highway, but the situation is more complicated than it seems. (Ames Tribune)
  • A Toronto web exhibit documents how mass transit in the city has changed over the past 170 years. (Daily Hive)

