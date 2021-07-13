Tuesday’s Headlines Are Half Off

Especially in big cities, federal aid isn’t likely to last long enough for transit ridership to fully recover, so cities are offering discounts and reworking routes in hopes of luring riders back faster. (NBC News)
Fewer bike lanes are installed in low-income white neighborhoods than low-income neighborhoods where people of color live, and the myth that bike lanes cause gentrification may be why. (Bicycle Retailer)
U.S. infrastructure is not equipped to handle crises like climate change. (The Hill)
Heavy rains like those that flooded New York City’s subway system last week are likely to become more commonplace as the climate changes. (NY Times)
The chairman of Honolulu’s transit authority resigned as critics called for an investigation into whether his company profited from the sale of municipal bonds. (Star Advertiser)
Seattle’s Sound Transit received a $158 million American Jobs Act grant for the Federal Way light rail project. (Kent Reporter)
After the initial euphoria of Saturday’s election result wore off, Streetsblog Chicago reached out to local transportation leaders to get their take on what the Biden-Harris administration will mean for sustainable transportation, based on the candidates’ platform and statements. We also asked these experts and advocates, as well as our readers, what they’d like to […]
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.