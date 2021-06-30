Wednesday’s Headlines Will Melt Your Face

The U.S. is the sixth-most expensive country in the world to build infrastructure in, and the five countries ahead of it all tunnel most of their projects, which adds to the cost. There are a lot of reasons for this, two of which are understaffed agencies and NIMBYs delaying projects. (Vox)
The Federal Transit Administration announced 49 grants totaling $182 million for low- and no-emissions buses. (Green Car Congress)
Women often avoid walking because they fear being sexually assaulted on the street. (Streetsblog USA)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both want to fast-track the Gateway Program, a new rail tunnel underneath the Hudson River. (Politico)
The Pacific Northwest heat wave has shown that we’re not building our infrastructure to handle the more extreme climate of the 21st century. (The Atlantic)
Seattle’s top candidates for mayor all favor reduced fares or fare-free transit. The Seattle Times delves into their specific plans.
The goal of San Jose’s new mobility plan is to increase walking, biking and transit use from 24 percent of trips to 60 percent by 2040. (American City and County)
Drivers are killing so many pedestrians in San Antonio that it’s become a public health crisis. (Express-News)
Houston is adding wider sidewalks, bus shelters and additional lighting to Westheimer Road, the city’s busiest transit corridor. (Houston Public Media)
The Pittsburgh Port Authority eliminated a 25-cent discount for fare pass users, but also got rid of a $1 transfer fee. (City Paper)
Rural Virginians can now order transit service via an app, similar to a public version of Uber or Lyft. (Virginia Mercury)
In Roanoke, pedestrians are disproportionately likely to be injured or killed in traffic crashes. (Roanoke Times)
Deron Lovaas is the Federal Transportation Policy Director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. This article is cross-posted from his blog on Switchboard. The Boy Scout motto (“Be prepared”) should guide state transportation departments (DOTs), metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) and transit agencies as we recover from the destruction Hurricane Sandy wreaked. This superstorm was deemed historic for transit […]
In a speech at a Crain’s breakfast this morning, Senator Chuck Schumer called for reinvesting in infrastructure, including repairs to New York’s existing transportation system and new transit projects. Schumer also blasted New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for killing the ARC tunnel and for his proposal to use Port Authority funds to pay for maintaining […]
The driving boom is over. After decades of steady growth, U.S. driving rates have stagnated and even fallen. Per capita driving is as low as it was in 1996. And yet, federal and state government estimates continue to predict inexorable growth, relentlessly building expensive new highways for drivers who might not materialize. A groundbreaking new […]
For every dollar awarded from the U.S. DOT’s TIGER II grant program, there are more than $30 that applicants are asking for but won’t be getting. That’s the word from the DOT, which announced on Friday that it had received about $19 billion in applications for nearly 1,000 projects “from all 50 states, U.S. territories […]