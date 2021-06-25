Friday’s Headlines Will Meet You in the Middle

Politico has a tick-tock on how the bipartisan infrastructure deal announced Thursday came together — apparently it involved lots of wine. NPR breaks down the numbers. While it’s more than current levels of spending on transit (WaPost), it’s less than what President Biden originally proposed.
Not everyone is a fan. Esquire said the scaled-down proposal, which includes less than $600 billion in new spending, fails to rise to the challenge of climate change. And Lucy could still pull back the football: Some Republicans are mad that Democrats are planning to come back with a second infrastructure bill including “human infrastructure” like child care (Reuters). But the second bill is a prerequisite for support from Senate progressives (The Hill).
These NBC News graphics show where e-bike ridership and bike-share use in general rose during the pandemic.
Like so many transportation projects, Portland’s Rose Quarter mysteriously went from “nothing’s been decided” to “it’s too late to change.” (City Observatory)
Buffalo officials and transit advocates are debating whether streetcars are a romanticized waste of money or a way to lure people onto transit who are reluctant to ride the bus. (Governing)
The Texas DOT kept working on plans to widen I-45 through Houston despite being told to stop while the Biden administration looked at civil rights concerns. (Houston Public Media)
Decriminalization of fare evasion and unarmed enforcement were left out of a Minnesota transportation bill (MinnPost). But the $7.3 billion bill does including funding for Amtrak and two bus rapid transit lines (Pioneer Press).
