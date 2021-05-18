Tuesday’s Headlines To Keep the Big Mo Going
- The federal government only provides money for transit maintenance and capital costs, but agencies need funding for operations, too. (Transportation for America)
- Transportation advocates want the updated Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices to address “digital signaling” to help cities deal with increasing competition for curb space. (Streetsblog USA)
- When it comes to infrastructure, Democrats see equity as helping minority, low-income and indigenous communities and people with disabilities, while Republicans look at equity in geographical terms. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- A California man who was arrested for sitting in the back seat while his Tesla drove on autopilot did it again — and says he’ll keep on doing it because he can afford to buy more Teslas if the police keep impounding them (The Hill). Meanwhile, a Waymo vehicle that took off without its backup driver and then got confused by traffic cones shows why self-driving cars aren’t ready for prime time (CNN).
- Telecommuting won’t solve traffic congestion, says UCLA planning professor Michael Manville. (Innovation Hub)
- After ending a bus-lane pilot program in March, Charlotte is now considering adding bus-only lanes to other busy corridors. (WFAE)
- Even in bike-happy Seattle, friction persists between drivers and cyclists. (News Tribune)
- Milwaukee could use federal stimulus funds to extend its streetcar line. (Business Journal)
- With a 2025 deadline for Vision Zero, San Diego streets are more deadly than ever. (KPBS)
- Baton Rouge is gearing up for an October referendum on continuing a property tax that funds transit. (The Advocate)
- Spain, which has already reduced speed limits on urban streets, is now considering doing the same on that country’s equivalent of highways. (The Local)
- Would you ride this e-scooter that can go 60 miles per hour? (Electrek)