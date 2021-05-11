Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Leave You Wanting More

  • Uber and Lyft have driver shortages. Surprisingly, not many people want to let maskless strangers into their cars these days. (Washington Post)
  • Americans are ready for the federal government to spend big on infrastructure. (Kellogg Insight)
  • A new bike-share nonprofit aims to set up shop in smaller cities where companies can’t turn a profit. (Clean Technica)
  • E-scooters are too fast for sidewalks and too slow for bike lanes. (Fox 5 D.C.)
  • Bay Area transit workers and riders are demanding that the Metropolitan Transportation Commission allocate $1.7 billion from the coronavirus relief bill approved in March to local transit agencies. (San Francisco Examiner)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ordered its first batch of 80 electric buses. (Boston Globe)
  • Road diets on two major corridors may have helped Denver lower traffic deaths from 70 to 57 in 2020. (Westword)
  • A Jacksonville city councilman wants to take $150 million from a proposed gas-tax hike that would fund an expansion of the Skyway people-mover and spend it instead on the Emerald Trail, a 30-mile network of walking and biking paths. (Florida Times-Union)
  • San Diego is winding down its slow streets program even though two-thirds of residents want to keep it. (Union-Tribune)
  • The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is preparing for commuters to return by adjusting its scheduling to match new ridership patterns, among other things. (Star Tribune)
  • A new section of Cincinnati’s 22-mile Ohio River Trail has opened. (Enquirer)
  • The Kansas City streetcar is 5 years old and has carried almost 9 million riders. (KCTV)
  • Burlington is replacing its pedal-only bike-share fleet with twice the number of e-bikes. (WCAX)
  • Remnants of Raleigh’s old trolley system can still be spotted around town, if you know where to look. (WRAL)

