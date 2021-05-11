Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Leave You Wanting More

Uber and Lyft have driver shortages. Surprisingly, not many people want to let maskless strangers into their cars these days. (Washington Post)
Americans are ready for the federal government to spend big on infrastructure. (Kellogg Insight)
A new bike-share nonprofit aims to set up shop in smaller cities where companies can’t turn a profit. (Clean Technica)
E-scooters are too fast for sidewalks and too slow for bike lanes. (Fox 5 D.C.)
Bay Area transit workers and riders are demanding that the Metropolitan Transportation Commission allocate $1.7 billion from the coronavirus relief bill approved in March to local transit agencies. (San Francisco Examiner)
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ordered its first batch of 80 electric buses. (Boston Globe)
Road diets on two major corridors may have helped Denver lower traffic deaths from 70 to 57 in 2020. (Westword)
A Jacksonville city councilman wants to take $150 million from a proposed gas-tax hike that would fund an expansion of the Skyway people-mover and spend it instead on the Emerald Trail, a 30-mile network of walking and biking paths. (Florida Times-Union)
San Diego is winding down its slow streets program even though two-thirds of residents want to keep it. (Union-Tribune)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is preparing for commuters to return by adjusting its scheduling to match new ridership patterns, among other things. (Star Tribune)
A new section of Cincinnati’s 22-mile Ohio River Trail has opened. (Enquirer)
The Kansas City streetcar is 5 years old and has carried almost 9 million riders. (KCTV)
Burlington is replacing its pedal-only bike-share fleet with twice the number of e-bikes. (WCAX)
Remnants of Raleigh’s old trolley system can still be spotted around town, if you know where to look. (WRAL)