Friday’s Headlines To Cap Off the Week That Was

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic colleague Sherrod Brown have introduced a $73 billion bill to replace 70,000 buses with zero-emissions models. (Streetsblog)
  • The National Association of City Transportation Officials is awarding a second round of 10 grants for cities to adapt streets to meet their pandemic needs. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • California drivers are switching from electric vehicles back to gas ones because there aren’t enough charging stations. (Vice)
  • A $2.49 toll on tailpipe emissions at bridges and tunnels entering New York City could generate $600 million in revenue. (Bloomberg)
  • San Francisco transit chief Jeffrey Tumlin says that, although the city is liberal on a national scale, its local politics are very resistant to change. (Chronicle)
  • Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s proposed budget restores cuts to transit agency WeGo and adds funding for sidewalks, bike lanes and traffic calming. (News Channel 5)
  • Charlotte’s new comprehensive plan will make it much easier to walk and bike. (Observer)
  • Denver’s Regional Transportation District is considering lowering transit fares. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Indianapolis is making progress on bike infrastructure but remains primarily built for cars. (Star)
  • Kansas City residents want traffic-calming measures installed in neighborhoods as the city repaves streets. (Fox 4)
  • Charleston’s “parklets — on-street parking converted to outdoor seating — are popular among businesses and patrons.” Ya think? (City Paper)
  • In Missoula’s new long-range transportation plan, just four out of 71 projects are road expansions. (KPAX)
  • French cities are using glow-in-the-dark paint to mark bike paths. (The Mayor)
  • Leipzig, Germany, is introducing an unlimited annual transit pass that costs just one Euro a day. (Cities Today)
  • Copenhagen is turning a former dumping ground into a car-free neighborhood. (Fast Company)

