Induced Demand for Thursday’s Headlines

We know for a fact that widening highways doesn’t reduce congestion and often makes it worse, but states keep doing it anyway. (Governing)
Mitch McConnell says GOP senators won’t support spending more than $600 billion on infrastructure — less than a third of what President Biden has proposed (Business Insider). Meanwhile, Democrats are considering breaking out parts of the American Jobs Plan that could get bipartisan support and passing the rest through reconciliation (Smart Cities Dive).
Transportation for America likes President Biden’s infrastructure plan and overall approach to transportation, but points out that after 100 days he has yet to keep many of his campaign promises.
Former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt writes that the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices — the Bible for traffic engineers — should be rewritten to make installing crosswalks, bike lanes and bus lanes easier and to slow down traffic. (City Lab)
Led by New York and California, 27 states and the District of Columbia increased funding for transit in 2019, according to a report from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. (Roads and Bridges)
Atlanta Beltline officials are optimistic about a federal grant to fund the southside portion of the trail. (Business Chronicle)
Portland traffic deaths are on pace to rise over 100% from last year’s record-setting total. (Bike Portland)
Akron is asking residents how it should spend $7.7 billion in transportation funds over the next 25 years. (Beacon Journal)
Breckenridge, Colorado, ended its open streets program for the silliest reason imaginable: Businesses owners are worried they won’t be able to hire enough staff to handle all the business. (Systemic Failure)
In almost every state, politicians beat the drum for hundreds of millions of dollars to “solve congestion” by widening highways. After spending the better part of a century doing this, we know that thanks to induced demand, soon after the asphalt sets on the new lanes, people will drive more and congestion will return. The whole exercise is a […]
Wisconsin isn’t known as a state that makes smart use of transportation dollars, whether it’s Scott Walker rejecting federal funds for high-speed rail service, denying funds for what would have been Milwaukee’s first suburban commuter rail service, or cutting millions in state aid for transit. Now a new report from the Wisconsin Public Interest Research […]