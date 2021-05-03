Monday’s Headlines Because We’re Doing This

  • On Amtrak’s 50th birthday, President Biden pushed for an $80-billion investment in passenger rail, including high-speed lines connecting Charlotte and Atlanta, Chicago and Detroit, Los Angeles and Las Vegas and more. (Politico)
  • Over the weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Raleigh (WRAL) and Buttigieg rode Amtrak with “Weekend Today” to talk up Biden’s infrastructure plan.
  • Spending $1 trillion on infrastructure would create 1.2 million jobs and put $1,800 in the average family’s pocket. (The Hill)
  • The “open streets” movement during the pandemic has led cities to rethink what roads are for. (City Lab)
  • Cities are too reliant on parking for revenue. (Next City)
  • Nashville is a big city now and quickly getting expensive. Approving Mayor John Cooper’s $1.6-billion transit plan would keep residents from having to choose between transportation and affordable housing. (WKRN)
  • Charlotte is tweaking the route for the future Silver Line. (WFAE)
  • St. Paul is considering doing away with minimum parking requirements for new developments (Star Tribune). Pittsburgh is also considering easing off-street parking requirements, as well as limiting curb cuts (Trib Live)
  • Jacksonville city council members who are opposed to a proposed gas-tax increase to fund a Skyway expansion and other transportation projects want to put the hike before voters. (Daily Record)
  • Dallas approved its first-ever transportation plan. (Morning News)
  • Everything you wanted to know about Philadelphia’s Indego bike-share but were afraid to ask. (Citizen)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG