Tuesday’s Headlines To Start Your Day

In contrast to President Biden’s infrastructure plan, Senate Republicans’ proposal would actually cut transit funding when adjusted for inflation. (Washington Post)
Two moderate West Virginia senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, are the key to any infrastructure deal. (National Memo)
Manchin wants to break up the infrastructure bill into the popular stuff (roads/bridges/internet), then everything else. (The Hill)
Of course child and elder care are infrastructure — just like roads, people can’t get to work without them. (New York Times)
An MIT study— for the first time including Lyft as well as Uber — found once again that ride-hailing apps increase congestion and reduce transit use.
The Federal Transit Administration is accepting applications for $10 million in grants to plan transit-oriented developments. (Transportation Today)
A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays will likely have much less surface parking, with garages that can be converted into other uses in the future, as well as ample bike parking and better access to transit. (Tampa Bay Times)
Oklahoma City is developing plans for a network of commuter rail and bus rapid transit lines. (Oklahoman)
Low-income families and people of color bear the brunt of Ohio’s failure to invest in transit. (Energy News)
The Minnesota DOT is partnering with the University of Minnesota to figure out how to get riders back on transit. (KSTP)
Plans to redevelop an abandoned metro Atlanta mall could include transit-oriented residential, walking trails and BRT. (Gwinnett Daily Post)
San Jose is the latest city to consider repealing minimum parking requirements. (East Bay Times)
A Memphis Area Transit Authority pilot program offers curb-to-curb service in three neighborhoods. (Daily Memphian)
Portland’s “protected” bike lanes are too easy to park in. (Bike Portland)
And, finally, this Pennsylvania police department got ratio’d hard when it asked citizens to submit photos and videos of “bicycle riders causing traffic issues.” (Twitter)
