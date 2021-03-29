Monday’s Headlines to Contradict Sir Bob Geldof

President Biden is expected to lay out a portion of his infrastructure plan on Wednesday. (Associated Press)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig is urging Congress to pass a “transformative” infrastructure package that clears a maintenance backlog and enhances access to transit, saying that every dollar spent is a dollar saved on dealing with a climate emergency. (Transportation Topics)
Biden should include historically disadvantaged low-income and BIPOC communities in discussions about infrastructure. (Greenbiz)
A Guardian must-read delves into conflict over the London’s efforts to reduce traffic and dependence on cars.
Municipal regulation and better technology like sensors and data collecting can help avoid another boom-and-bust cycle in the bike-share industry. (Bicycle Retailer)
A San Francisco startup wants to open distribution centers outside cities that could reduce congestion from long-haul trucking. (Tech Crunch)
An electric car company is revitalizing an Illinois town that Mitsubishi abandoned six years ago. (CNN)
Indianapolis transit riders are not happy with proposed state legislation that threatens two future IndyGo bus rapid transit routes. (WISH)
Portland opened two prototype bus stations that reduce the chances of a collision between buses and cyclists in shared lanes. (Bike Portland)
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is restoring much of its pre-pandemic bus and subway service, but commuter rail is still in purgatory. (Railway Age)
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is under fire for allowing transit agency SEPTA to close a station for repairs with little warning. (Inquirer)
Denver’s bike-share and e-scooter deal with Lyft and Lime swaps valuable public real estate for benefits discounted rides and equitable placement in neighborhoods. (Denverite)
Dallas has removed its only bus island because drivers just wouldn’t stop hitting it, no matter how many signs and stanchions the city put up. (D Magazine)
Did you know? San Francisco’s iconic streetcars are actually remnants of other cities’ fleets, and one was designed in Birmingham. (Bham Now)
President-elect Biden is poised to take bold steps to reform federal transportation incentives as soon as February — and advocates are optimistic that he could take quick action to support active transportation in a way no president before him has even tried.
The federal government needs an entirely different way of funding transportation — one that would finally allocate billions of dollars that currently subsidize and encourage driving to fund and expand transit, a new report argues.