Shine On You Crazy Wednesday Headlines

President Biden is expected to release details of his $3 trillion infrastructure plan this week. (New York Times)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was speaking our language at SXSW. (Forbes)
Washington, D.C. employers are eyeing Labor Day to start bringing folks back into the office, and that’s likely to cause a spike in solo drivers because people aren’t going to be comfortable packing in together on trains. (Post)
A study in Buffalo found that developers of mixed-use projects cut parking in half since the city lifted minimum parking regulations, but the change had little effect on single-use developments. (Sidewalk Talk)
Oregon passed a groundbreaking bill 50 years ago devoting 1 percent of transportation funds to bike infrastructure, and now an effort is underway to quintuple that amount. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx to Be Nominated Transportation Secretary This Week (HuffPo, TID) CBO: To Keep Transpo Solvent Past 2015, Cut Spending by 92% or Raise Gas Tax by 10 Cents (TID) 93 Percent of U.S. Transportation Still Relies on Fossil Fuels (Face the Facts USA) What If We Never Run Out of Oil? (The […]
Forbes: ASCE Lobbyists Are in League With Big Government to Spend, Spend, Spend Truckers Worry Infrastructure Bank Could Turn Highways into a “Piggy Bank” (Land Line) What’s the Point of All This Amtrak Bullying? (Railway Age) Americans on Global Climate Catastrophe: “Meh” (WaPo) As Transit Ridership Soars Nationwide, Atlanta’s MARTA Spirals Downward (Next City) Lesson […]
Waiting on Congress, MD Commission Floats Idea for State Infrastructure Bank (Gazette) NHTSA and Ad Council Release New Anti-Distracted Driving PSAs (Hill) CA Hispanic Chamber: HSR an Engine for Economic Vitality (Capitol Weekly) Job-Creation Impact of Transportation Investments Gets MD Lawmakers’ Attention (CityBizBaltimore) Bay Area Seniors Go Back to School to Better Use Transit (Transportation […]