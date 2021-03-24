Shine On You Crazy Wednesday Headlines

  • President Biden is expected to release details of his $3 trillion infrastructure plan this week. (New York Times)
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was speaking our language at SXSW. (Forbes)
  • Washington, D.C. employers are eyeing Labor Day to start bringing folks back into the office, and that’s likely to cause a spike in solo drivers because people aren’t going to be comfortable packing in together on trains. (Post)
  • A study in Buffalo found that developers of mixed-use projects cut parking in half since the city lifted minimum parking regulations, but the change had little effect on single-use developments. (Sidewalk Talk)
  • Oregon passed a groundbreaking bill 50 years ago devoting 1 percent of transportation funds to bike infrastructure, and now an effort is underway to quintuple that amount. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Oregon is also at the forefront of replacing gas taxes with a mileage fee. (Government Technology)
  • The News-Journal in extremely dangerous Daytona Beach calls for safer streets for pedestrians.
  • A Los Angeles program is helping to educate immigrants on how to pedal the city’s auto-centric streets. (Yes Magazine)
  • The Chronicle profiles a San Francisco woman who’s been fighting for safer streets ever since she broke her neck and back when a driver hit her while jogging.
  • A new guide seeks to help make cities safer for young children by showing what urban life is like from three feet high. (Cities Today)
  • This crazy diverging diamond interchange in Boston will kill a lot of trees and certainly won’t make people on foot feel any safer. (Public Square)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Tanya Snyder |
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx to Be Nominated Transportation Secretary This Week (HuffPo, TID) CBO: To Keep Transpo Solvent Past 2015, Cut Spending by 92% or Raise Gas Tax by 10 Cents (TID) 93 Percent of U.S. Transportation Still Relies on Fossil Fuels (Face the Facts USA) What If We Never Run Out of Oil? (The […]

Today’s Headlines

By Tanya Snyder |
Forbes: ASCE Lobbyists Are in League With Big Government to Spend, Spend, Spend Truckers Worry Infrastructure Bank Could Turn Highways into a “Piggy Bank” (Land Line) What’s the Point of All This Amtrak Bullying? (Railway Age) Americans on Global Climate Catastrophe: “Meh” (WaPo) As Transit Ridership Soars Nationwide, Atlanta’s MARTA Spirals Downward (Next City) Lesson […]

Today’s Headlines

By Kathryn Reid Moore |
Waiting on Congress, MD Commission Floats Idea for State Infrastructure Bank (Gazette) NHTSA and Ad Council Release New Anti-Distracted Driving PSAs (Hill) CA Hispanic Chamber: HSR an Engine for Economic Vitality (Capitol Weekly) Job-Creation Impact of Transportation Investments Gets MD Lawmakers’ Attention (CityBizBaltimore) Bay Area Seniors Go Back to School to Better Use Transit (Transportation […]