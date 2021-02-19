Friday’s Headlines to End Presidents Week

The U.S. DOT will now consider climate change and racial equity when weighing applications for a major infrastructure grant program. (Bloomberg)
The Biden administration can succeed on infrastructure where Trump failed by clearly explaining the benefits to the public. (Brookings Institute)
Biden should lean on cities to end zoning policies that segregate Americans by race and class. (Vox)
Electric cars have one big problem: They’re still cars. We can’t just use different fuel; we have to stop driving so much (and planning our lives around cars). (New York Times)
Verbal and physical assaults on transit workers are on the rise during the pandemic, possibly due to anger over mask mandates. (Smart Cities Dive)
The North Atlantic Rail project would cost $105 billion, require the largest underwater tunnel in North American and run between Boston and New York in less than two hours. It’s the perfect project to kick off the Biden administration’s ambitious transportation agenda. (City Lab)
Los Angeles’s flat topography and perfect weather should make it heaven for cyclists. Unfortunately, the bike infrastructure is hellacious. But with more people pedaling during the pandemic, pressure is mounting to improve. (The Guardian)
Camden’s 27-year-old transit center is getting a $250-million makeover in preparation for becoming a terminal for a new light-rail line. (NJ.com)
The Pittsburgh Port Authority is hosting a series of meetings to discuss light rail and bus extensions. (Trib Live)
A coalition of Charlotte groups is pushing for better and more equitable transit. (Spectrum News)
In Durham — where one in five residents, disproportionately Black, has a suspended license — the city forgave $2.7 million worth of unpaid traffic fines and dismissed 50,000 charges. (Next City)
Missoula’s new transportation master plan ditches a new freeway interchange in favor of lots of bike lanes and Complete Streets. (Current)
One bright side of the pandemic: Zoom makes it easier than ever to yell at your elected officials. (Slate)
“It’s disproportionately Black and brown neighborhoods that were divided by highway projects because they didn’t have the political capital to resist,” Buttigieg said on Sunday. "We have a chance to get that right.”