Monday’s Headlines Score a Goal for Transit
Americans spent the past month falling in love with soccer. Maybe they fell in love with transit, too.
By Blake Aued
12:01 PM EDT on July 20, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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