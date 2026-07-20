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Monday’s Headlines Score a Goal for Transit

Americans spent the past month falling in love with soccer. Maybe they fell in love with transit, too.
12:01 PM EDT on July 20, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Score a Goal for Transit
  • Both Spain and transit were winners at this year’s World Cup. Although the U.S. is behind other developed nations, transit agencies in host cities mostly performed well moving record numbers of riders. Can they keep up the momentum? Los Angeles might provide a sign headed into the 2028 Summer Olympics. (Vox)
    • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority increased service on 16 match and Fan Fest days, and was rewarded with a 27 percent increase in riders. (AJC)
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that traffic deaths are at their lowest level since 2014. However, as Auto Wire points out, the reduction isn’t evenly distributed. New cars have better safety technology that many drivers can’t afford, and that technology is better at protecting those inside the vehicle than outside of it.
  • Traffic safety is often considered a city problem, but rural roads in the U.S. are actually statistically more dangerous. (Farms.com)
  • Cities that build separated bikeways are seeing fewer crashes, injuries and deaths. (Rails to Trails Conservancy)
  • St. Louis and Tacoma have added transit referendums to upcoming ballots (Mass Transit). In addition, the Seattle city council will vote today on a transit tax extension (The Stranger).
  • Charlotte is going to stop using planters as bike lane barriers because drivers keep destroying them. (Observer)
  • Omaha is offering grants and forgivable loans to small businesses affected by streetcar construction. (3 News Now)
  • Hundreds of transit advocates gathered at Boston City Hall to demand action after a driver killed city transportation planner Louisa Gag while she was riding her bike (WBUR, Streetsblog MASS)
  • Road deaths in Washington, D.C. are moving in the opposite direction of zero. (Washington Post; paywall)
  • Want to learn how to keep NIMBYs from blocking transportation projects? Look to 17th century England. (Works in Progress)
  • Toronto is using cameras to catch drivers who pass streetcars that are stopped with doors open. (CBC)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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