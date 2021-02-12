Friday’s Headlines to Ring in the Year of the Ox

  • Transit ridership projections are looking bleaker as more companies announce that employees will be working from home indefinitely. But the end of rush hour could be a blessing in disguise, because peak service is expensive to provide. (Slate)
  • The Biden administration should let cities and regions take the lead on infrastructure projects and prioritize transit over roads, according to a new Rice Kinder Institute report.
  • Anticipating a boom in e-scooter commuting when the pandemic is over, Lime is partnering with an employer benefits company to subsidize rides for 10 million workers. (City Lab)
  • Behind all those breezy traffic reports on the radio are thousands of deaths caused by roads designed to be dangerous. (Strong Towns)
  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants a Denver-to-Longmont light rail line built sooner than the Regional Transportation District’s target date of 2042. (Denver Post)
  • Transit ridership fell by half in Utah last year, but federal COVID-19 funding far exceeded farebox losses for the Utah Transit Authority. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • A $180-billion transportation plan is just one of several potentially transformative projects under consideration in the San Diego region. (Union-Tribune)
  • Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he had an “encouraging” meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about a $2-billion plan to knit neighborhoods back together that were displaced by I-81. (Post-Standard)
  • Consultant Jarrett Walker, who runs the Human Transit blog, will be helping the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority redesign its bus routes. (ThreadATL)
  • The latest chapter in Savannah’s transit saga has former CEO Bacarra Mauldin suing Chatham Area Transit, alleging she was fired for whistleblowing about contract irregularities. (WTOC)
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System is testing a new fleet of streetcars. (WBTV)
  • Austin is making improvements to three popular biking and walking trails. (KVUE)
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to spend $15 billion on public transportation over the next eight years, with $6 billion earmarked for short-term projects and the rest going into creating a permanent fund of $3 billion per year. (CBC)
  • Drivers love to complain about bike scofflaws, but a Danish study found that only 5 percent of cyclists break traffic laws, compared to 66 percent of motorists. (Forbes)

