Friday’s Headlines to Ring in the Year of the Ox

Transit ridership projections are looking bleaker as more companies announce that employees will be working from home indefinitely. But the end of rush hour could be a blessing in disguise, because peak service is expensive to provide. (Slate)
The Biden administration should let cities and regions take the lead on infrastructure projects and prioritize transit over roads, according to a new Rice Kinder Institute report.
Anticipating a boom in e-scooter commuting when the pandemic is over, Lime is partnering with an employer benefits company to subsidize rides for 10 million workers. (City Lab)
Behind all those breezy traffic reports on the radio are thousands of deaths caused by roads designed to be dangerous. (Strong Towns)
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants a Denver-to-Longmont light rail line built sooner than the Regional Transportation District’s target date of 2042. (Denver Post)
Transit ridership fell by half in Utah last year, but federal COVID-19 funding far exceeded farebox losses for the Utah Transit Authority. (Salt Lake Tribune)
A $180-billion transportation plan is just one of several potentially transformative projects under consideration in the San Diego region. (Union-Tribune)
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he had an “encouraging” meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about a $2-billion plan to knit neighborhoods back together that were displaced by I-81. (Post-Standard)
Consultant Jarrett Walker, who runs the Human Transit blog, will be helping the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority redesign its bus routes. (ThreadATL)
The latest chapter in Savannah’s transit saga has former CEO Bacarra Mauldin suing Chatham Area Transit, alleging she was fired for whistleblowing about contract irregularities. (WTOC)
The Charlotte Area Transit System is testing a new fleet of streetcars. (WBTV)
Austin is making improvements to three popular biking and walking trails. (KVUE)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to spend $15 billion on public transportation over the next eight years, with $6 billion earmarked for short-term projects and the rest going into creating a permanent fund of $3 billion per year. (CBC)
Drivers love to complain about bike scofflaws, but a Danish study found that only 5 percent of cyclists break traffic laws, compared to 66 percent of motorists. (Forbes)
Transit ridership decreased in almost every major American city last year. But there were two notable exceptions -- Seattle and Houston. Those two outliers share one thing in common: In addition to expanding light rail, they're both redesigning their bus networks.
I was all set to write a feel-good story about how the latest report from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics [PDF] shows that transit ridership is up and driving is down. I made up my mind to write that story before I even looked at the report, so sure was I that that was the […]
Transit ridership continued to climb in American cities last year, even as gas prices sank. The American Public Transit Association is out with new data on the number of transit trips in the United States — 10.8 billion in 2014, the highest in 58 years. Total transit trips were up about 1 percent compared to 2013, […]