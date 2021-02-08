Monday’s Headlines to Get Back to the Grind

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will have to overcome political resistance and other obstacles to achieve his ambitious reforms. (New York Times)
President Biden faces a number of obstacles to revolutionize public transportation, including a history of railroad corruption and a populace that’s skeptical of transit. (The New Republic)
At an event honoring Rosa Parks’s birthday, Buttigieg promised to make equity a central focus of the DOT. (The Hill)
A $40-billion investment in transit in the next coronavirus relief bill would allow all agencies to maintain service through the end of 2023. (Transit Center)
Yet another study, this one from MIT, shows that Uber and Lyft increase congestion, reduce transit ridership and don’t affect private vehicle ownership. (Green Car Congress) (We did that story weeks ago.)
Expanding and electrifying transit, as well as encouraging walking and biking, are essential to solving the climate-change crisis. (The City Fix)
Riders who’ve stopped using transit during the pandemic say that, to return, they want more buses on the road so the buses are not so full. (World Economic Forum)
Tesla’s autopilot and other self-driving cars are perhaps the biggest transportation safety issue that President Trump left to the Biden administration. (Los Angeles Times)
Spin is testing technology in Boise that would let users summon an e-scooter using an app. (Smart Cities Dive)
About three-quarters of Washington, D.C. residents say they support a more equitable bus system. Increasing service, dedicated lanes and more bus shelters can help fulfill that goal. (Greater Greater Washington)
California transit agencies are facing unprecedented deficits and need more federal and state funding. (Cal Matters)
A quarter of Washington state residents don’t drive, despite obstacles to walking, biking and taking the bus. (Seattle Times)
Vermont transit will receive $26 million from the December coronavirus relief package. (Digger)
North Carolina will spend $2.5 million providing transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Daily Tar Heel)
The Cincinnati city council voted for streetcar funding over affordable housing in approving a controversial development. (Fox 19)
The ramps in front of Belgium’s Justice Palace, often used for parking, will be car-free starting in March. (Brussels Times)
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.