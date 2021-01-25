Monday’s Headlines to Get You Going

Pete Buttigieg aced a Senate committee on his nomination for transportation secretary (Politico), putting greenhouse gas emissions front and center (Florida Phoenix) and called for a national Complete Streets policy (Smart Cities Dive). His office did walk back a statement about a gas tax hike being on the table (Roll Call), but Jalopnik says he should have gone there. Streetsblog was mostly impressed.
Meanwhile, President Biden continues to fill out his Department of Transportation. (Transport Topics)
He also signed an executive order requiring masks on interstate planes, trains and buses. (The Hill)
Biden’s corporate allies are looking at ways to pay for his $2-trillion infrastructure plan, including a carbon tax. (CNBC)
Automakers are adding more self-driving features to cars, but they can only operate in areas like freeways where there are no surprises, like pedestrians. Truly autonomous vehicles are still decades away. (CNN)
Lyft’s “priority mode” offering more fares in exchange for a pay cut is the company’s latest way of ripping off drivers. (Mashable)
The Florida DOT is moving forward with a long-awaited SunRail extension. (News 13)
A Virginia bike-safety bill would require drivers to change lanes to pass cyclists and let cyclists ride two-abreast and treat stop signs like yield signs. (NBC 12)
The Tampa Bay Times has new details on plans for bus rapid transit in Tampa, but the project is still a decade away.
The Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs is adding bike lanes and multi-use paths to three new bridges over the Georgia 400 expressway, which is getting a BRT line. (AJC)
Las Vegas bike advocates are pushing to redesign roads and educate drivers after a truck driver killed five cyclists in December. (KNPR)
Philadelphia is finally fixing a dangerous stretch of 34th Street that had 105 crashes last year. (WHYY)
The Utah Transit Authority has decided to replace a planned light rail line with much cheaper bus rapid transit. (Salt Lake Tribune)
MAP-21 expires in a year and five months. When it does, if lawmakers haven’t already found a solution to the “transportation fiscal cliff,” they’ll have to do one of three things, according to a report issued last week by the Congressional Budget Office [PDF]: Transfer $14 billion more in general funds Raise the gas tax […]
This afternoon, President Obama stood by New York’s Tappan Zee Bridge and made a speech pressing Congress to do something about infrastructure investment. It’s part of his Infrastructure Week push for Congress to pass a fully funded transportation reauthorization bill. Many other groups are spending this week sounding the same horn. “If they don’t act […]
After a lot of vague talk about transportation revenues since the passage of MAP-21 — “everything is on the table” and “we need to think outside the box” — real proposals are finally being presented. A few months ago, House Transportation Committee Chair Bill Shuster told me, “The surest way to kill something is to […]
Deron Lovaas is the federal transportation policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. This story is cross-posted on his blog. As debt negotiations continue in Congress, President Obama appears to be sticking to his guns on repealing the enormous tax breaks enjoyed by the oil and gas industry. The industry takes advantage of tax […]
New House Transportation Committee Chair Bill Shuster (R-PA) clearly knows he’s got some devolutionist conservatives in his caucus (and on his committee). While many Republicans would like to see the federal government get out of the business of infrastructure and just let the states raise and spend their own money, Shuster has always been clear […]