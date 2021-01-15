Friday’s Headlines to Round it Out

The D.C. Metro is temporarily closing 13 stations near the Capitol due to threats of violence surrounding incoming President Biden’s inauguration. (Washington Post)
Urbanists have high hopes for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, but the real test will be whether he pushes pedestrian safety issues like new car safety standards and regulations on autonomous vehicles. (Next City)
Jaywalking is a victimless crime, and it’s time to stop enforcing it. (Governing)
A new platform provides transit agencies with data on where people are going and how they get there. (Mass Transit Mag)
Uber and Lyft are passing the cost on to riders for driver benefits the ride-hailing companies promised in Prop 22. (The Verge)
Uber is appealing a $59-million California fine for not sharing information on sexual assault and harassment reports. (Yahoo)
The Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s share of new federal COVID relief funds is $252 million. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Whoa! Portland’s new transportation commissioner wants to create car-free streets downtown. (Bike Portland)
With diversity an issue in transportation, San Antonio hired Tomika Monterville to run its newly created transportation department, implement Complete Streets and update a micromobility plan. (SA Report)
Widening I-45 in Houston will displace homeless people and public housing residents. (Houston Press)
New Orleans preliminarily approved a new nonprofit bike-share called Blue Krewe, almost a year after losing its previous bike-share. (The Lens)
Utah is the latest state to look at replace gas taxes with a per-mile road usage fee. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Unlike in the U.S., transit officials in Canada, Asia, Europe and Australia remain confident their systems will be fully funded throughout the pandemic. (City Monitor)
Vancouver is leading the way in eliminating parking minimums that lead to excess driving. (The Tyee)
House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio had invited representatives from Uber and Lyft to sit on a panel discussing the future of transportation network companies. On Monday, he learned ride hail officials declined to participate, so DeFazio used his opening remarks to lambast both companies for contributing to longer traffic delays and higher […]