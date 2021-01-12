Tuesday’s Headlines on the Eve of Impeachment

City Lab follows Streetsblog’s story on how Democrats’ victories in Georgia and their new Senate majority will help President-elect Joe Biden pass a green transportation bill. Here are some similar stories on how the runoff results are good for Biden’s infrastructure (RT&S) and climate-change (Washington Post, EcoWatch) agendas.
Tesla stock inexplicably rose 700 percent in 2020, making founder Elon Musk the richest man in the world. He’s also one of the world’s stingiest billionaires when it comes to giving to charity. (Vox)
Roughly $610 million in federal coronavirus aid will help the D.C. Metro avoid service cuts through June. (Washington Post)
The deaths of five cyclists at the hands of a driver who fell asleep at the wheel while allegedly on meth has galvanized Nevada residents to call for public officials to do something about the carnage. (New York Times)
Not even protected bike lanes can protect cyclists from San Diego’s speeding drivers. (Union-Tribune)
The Federal Transit Administration finalized a $174-million grant for Kansas City’s streetcar extension. (Associated Press)
Massachusetts is tacking new fees onto Uber and Lyft rides in Boston and 13 other cities to fund public transit. (Patch)
The Oregon DOT’s new strategic plan promises “transformative change” on environmental and equity issues. (Bike Portland)
Hey, all you New Yorkers who just bought a car and are complaining about parking: Guess what? Owning a car in the city should suck. (Vice)
The Washington Post today has a piece summing up Joe Biden’s ties to Amtrak. There’s not a lot of new material in the story (Biden takes the train between Delaware and DC, he has a pro-rail record in the Senate, his son serves on the Amtrak board, etc.), but what caught our attention was a […]
President-elect Biden and the future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden rode bikes today as part of an outing near their Delaware home. Meanwhile, President Trump drove past an anti-democracy gathering in Washington.
Barack Obama’s standing as an advocate for investment in US commuter rail looks to have gotten a boost with his selection of Joe Biden as his running mate. Whereas John McCain is the Senate’s sworn enemy of Amtrak, his colleague from Delaware is known as a "Champion of the Rails." Notes Daily Kos diarist MissLaura […]
The Obama administration is taking its infrastructure push on the road. First stop: Philadelphia, to announce a $53 billion plan to invest in high-speed rail. To Vice President Joe Biden, high-speed rail isn’t just another administration initiative. He’s Mr. Amtrak. He gets it. Biden says he’s made 7,900 round trips between Wilmington and Washington on Amtrak. […]