Tuesday’s Headlines on the Eve of Impeachment

  • City Lab follows Streetsblog’s story on how Democrats’ victories in Georgia and their new Senate majority will help President-elect Joe Biden pass a green transportation bill. Here are some similar stories on how the runoff results are good for Biden’s infrastructure (RT&S) and climate-change (Washington Post, EcoWatch) agendas.
  • Biden will take the train from Delaware to his inauguration, proving that he is who we thought he was: Amtrak Joe! (CNN)
  • Tesla stock inexplicably rose 700 percent in 2020, making founder Elon Musk the richest man in the world. He’s also one of the world’s stingiest billionaires when it comes to giving to charity. (Vox)
  • Roughly $610 million in federal coronavirus aid will help the D.C. Metro avoid service cuts through June. (Washington Post)
  • The deaths of five cyclists at the hands of a driver who fell asleep at the wheel while allegedly on meth has galvanized Nevada residents to call for public officials to do something about the carnage. (New York Times)
  • Not even protected bike lanes can protect cyclists from San Diego’s speeding drivers. (Union-Tribune)
  • The Federal Transit Administration finalized a $174-million grant for Kansas City’s streetcar extension. (Associated Press)
  • Massachusetts is tacking new fees onto Uber and Lyft rides in Boston and 13 other cities to fund public transit. (Patch)
  • The Oregon DOT’s new strategic plan promises “transformative change” on environmental and equity issues. (Bike Portland)
  • Hey, all you New Yorkers who just bought a car and are complaining about parking: Guess what? Owning a car in the city should suck. (Vice)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Obama Builds Rail Cred With Biden Pick

By Brad Aaron |
Barack Obama’s standing as an advocate for investment in US commuter rail looks to have gotten a boost with his selection of Joe Biden as his running mate. Whereas John McCain is the Senate’s sworn enemy of Amtrak, his colleague from Delaware is known as a "Champion of the Rails." Notes Daily Kos diarist MissLaura […]