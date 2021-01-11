Monday’s Headlines to Get You Going

The election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate in Georgia opens the door to pass ambitious transportation reforms. (Streetsblog USA)
Fare-free transit would boost ridership and make systems more equitable. (The Appeal)
College campuses can serve as a model for human-scale cities. (Strong Towns)
The Federal Transit Administration approved a $530-million grant for Phoenix’s South Central light rail extension (KTAR) and $173 million for the South Shore double-tracking project in northern Indiana (Chicago Tribune).
Cost estimates for West Seattle’s Ballard light rail line have nearly doubled to over $12 billion. (Seattle Times)
After the failure of a transportation referendum last year, Portland should try again with a slate of projects focused solely on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (City Observatory)
Houston needs to slow down drivers to save pedestrian lives, but it will take physical changes. Lowering speed limits isn’t enough. (Kinder Rice)
Gainesville should re-engineer streets to slow down drivers to improve pedestrian safety, rather than crack down on jaywalkers, says the Sun‘s editorial board.
The University of Michigan and Federal Transit Administration are building 20 “smart intersections” in Ann Arbor that will alert drivers to dangers. (WXYZ)
Trips made by bike or on foot rose significantly in London during the pandemic and stayed up even as the lockdown eased. (Eltis)
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has done it again, this time announcing that she’s turning the Champs-Elysees into an “extraordinary garden,” reducing vehicle space by half. (The Guardian)
From bus rapid transit in Michigan to light rail in Arizona, ten new local transit projects are in line to receive federal capital funding under the President’s 2012 Budget proposal. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood today released a list of 10 new projects in nine cities that would receive a total of $569 million in funding […]
We have an update on one of the year’s biggest stories on the Network. Remember when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan killed the long-planned Baltimore Red Line so he could spend the funds on road projects? Washington says that decision is about to cost the state $100 million in federal funds. Progressive Railroading reports that U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski asked Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx […]
There is a certain class of “transportation expert” that does just one thing: poo-poos rail projects. The Reason Foundation in particular has found a niche issuing easily discredited doomsday reports on local rail. These folks travel around the country as hired guns, and they’ve been recruited by politicians in North Carolina. The Triangle region of […]
U.S. DOT is officially announcing the winners of the third round of TIGER grants tomorrow, but they give the news to members of Congress first so those members can brag about all the bacon they bring home. See below for a list of the grants we know about so far. Chicago’s Blue Line and bike-share are […]
The budget proposal released by President Obama yesterday fleshes out the transportation ideas put out by the White House last week and includes specific grants for transit upgrades and expansions in 2015, but many of them won’t be part of this budget unless Congress agrees to increase funding for transportation. The White House budget proposes $17.6 billion […]