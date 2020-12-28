We’re Back With Monday’s Headlines

The pandemic bike boom exposed the longstanding lack of bike infrastructure in U.S. cities. (Business Insider)
Indiana television station WTHI delves in Pete Buttigieg’s transportation record as mayor of South Bend, where he oversaw a small transit system and redesigned several streets that then saw fewer crashes.
The final coronavirus stimulus bill, which President Trump finally signed late Sunday, doesn’t include funding for light-rail expansion that was in previous bills, so Seattle’s Sound Transit will get a measly $97 million. (KUOW)
Traffic deaths rose 63 percent in Philadelphia this year, and hit-and-runs more than doubled. Mayor Jim Kenney should put more resources into Vision Zero. (WHYY)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has pledged to spend at least half the $160 million generated by higher gas taxes under an interstate climate pact on transit. (Globe)
Honolulu’s troubled light-rail extension received a year-long extension on a $250 million federal grant that was set to expire Dec. 31. (Civil Beat)
Dallas has way too much parking, thanks to outdated regulations. One mixed-use development has 2,600 spaces that have never been used. Future structured parking should be built so it can easily be converted to offices when no longer needed. (D Magazine)
Roundabouts, a road diet, sidewalks and shared-youth paths are part of the plans for a redesigned Eastern Parkway in Louisville. (WLKY)
Cincinnati installed its first raised crosswalk. (Fox 19)
A shakeup on the D.C. city council put progressives who support more funding for transit and protected bike lanes on the transportion committee. (Washington City Paper)
Repurposing parking remains a great idea, but maaaaaybe doing everything outside is a tad overrated. (New York Magazine)
Bikes are selling like hotcakes (hotcakes that can get you crosstown, that is!). Plus, electric buses are still so rare that when a city buys one, it's still news. That and the other headlines from around the nation.