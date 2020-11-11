Wednesday’s Headlines to Keep the Week on Track

Local officials in the Northeast (Politico) and Seattle (Times) are looking to the Biden administration for help with financially struggling transit systems. Two runoffs in Georgia that will determine whether Democrats take control of the Senate may be the key (NY Daily News).
Biden plans to boost funding for Amtrak and transit, push for high-speed rail and encourage regional planning that centers bikes and pedestrians. But he’ll need an elusive bipartisan deal on funding to pay for it. (Law360)
The president-elect is also considering creating the cabinet-level position of climate-change czar. (Washington Post)
U.S. PIRG thinks bus-only lanes are a cheap, low-tech way to get more people riding buses and reduce carbon emissions, and more cities should be painting the streets red.
Automakers are turning record profits as well-off consumers, flush with stock-market gains and stimulus checks, rush to buy expensive—and deadly—pickup trucks and SUVs despite the pandemic. (NPR)
One day electric cars will store energy within the vehicle itself, ending the need for heavy and expensive batteries. (Wired)
Ride-hailing does have at least one positive effect: The more often drivers pick up or drop off customers in a neighborhood, the fewer sexual assaults are reported, according to a new study. (Smart Cities Dive)
The Federal Highway Administration has signed off on the Rose Quarter project widening I-5 through downtown Portland. (KOIN)
The Urbanist reports on how Seattle is turning the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly boulevard.
Republicans in Minnesota’s divided government are resisting raising gas taxes. (Star-Tribune)
Oil Lobbyists Outspent Environmentalists Eight-fold During Climate Bill Debate (Open Secrets) For the Umpteenth Time Rendell Calls for More Transportation Funding (Bloomberg) Boxer Supports Villaraigosa’s 30/10 Transit Plan (LATimes) Detroit Mayor Dave Bing to Pursue Citywide Strategic Plan (TNAC) GOP’s Ron Johnson Buries Head in the Sand on Climate Change Science (TPM) Vornado Pledges $100M in Transit […]
House-Passed Sandy Bill Includes $10.9B for Transit (Business Insider, The Hill) LaHood Continues Holding Pattern With His Status (Politico) Court Turns Down Light Rail Plan for Kansas City (Kansas City Star) Gas Tax Talks Around the Country: Washington State, Virginia, Maryland, and Wyoming D.C. Metro Preps for Inauguration (The Hill) In Boston, Transit App Brought $1M […]
Why Cleveland Won’t Get Much Back From the RNC (Slate) GOP Delegates Split on Climate Change (Scientific American) Congress Has a Month to Sign Off on Funding for Maryland’s Purple Line (WaPo) Minneapolis Light Rail Clears Milestone But Still Lacks Funds (StarTrib) Feds Greenlight BRT for Stretch of Historic Route 66 (AP) Can Nashville Be […]